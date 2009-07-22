Who cares if earnings aren’t really that good?



After some choppy action, the NASDAQ did indeed make it 10 in a row, scatching out a meager, 6.91 point gain. But we’ll take it!

But the streak may come to an end, as both Yahoo (YHOO) and AMD (AMD) have come out with squishy earnings after hours. Apple appears to have beat handily, but then, they always do.

