Oh No! Our Most Important World Leaders Are Stranded Due To The Volcano!

From Guardian: One of the victims of the Icelandic volcanic ash plume, which has grounded all flights from the UK, is the Welsh National Culinary Team.

10 chefs were due to fly out to Singapore yesterday (Thursday) to compete in next week's FHA Culinary Challenge, hailed as Asia's most established culinary competition, for the first time but their Emirates Airline flight from Manchester had to be postponed.

Instead of preparing for the competition in Singapore, the chefs are grounded in Wales and fearing that months of planning and perfecting dishes might be in vain.

Team manager Graham Tinsley is back in the kitchen at The Castle Hotel, Conwy, which he co-owns, feeling totally frustrated.

'It's a real nightmare,' he said. 'We have just got to wait for the airport to lift the ban and get us on the next flight to Singapore. To be fair to Emirates they are phoning two of three times a day to update me.

'I have contacted the competition organisers in Singapore to ask if they can reschedule our competing days and they have asked me to keep them updated.'