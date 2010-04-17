Oh No! Our Most Important World Leaders Are Stranded Due To The Volcano!

With more than 15,000 flights canceled over Europe, millions of travellers are stranded.
Among the travellers are important figures whose delay could interfere with important events.
That’s in addition to crop failure and the other significant effects of the enormous ash cloud.
The German Chancellor must be wishing she didn't stick around after the nuclear summit to tour Hollywood.
Her flight from San Francisco departed last night as planned, but she won't be able to land in Berlin. The Local speculates she may land in Leipzig or Munich -- unless they too shut down.
The fastest way from America to India may be via Africa, but Prime Minister Singh prefers to refuel in Germany, according to The Hindu.
But the ash cloud will force him to make a rare visit to South Africa.
The Duchess canceled plans to fly to London to sign a book of condolence for the Polish president.
King Juan Carlos, Prince Philip, Queen Sofia, etc. won't make it to Queen Margrethe's birthday party
From Guardian: Queen of Denmark's 70th birthday has been completely ruined by the volcanic ash plumes. Yesterday we heard that Queen Margrethe's birthday had already suffered a hammer blow when it emerged the King of Norway would not be able for party games. Today it looks as if more names will be crossed off the guest list, after Danish royal court spokeswoman Lene Balleby said there are 'great uncertainties' about whether some dignitaries will make today's celebrations.
Party animal Prince Philip and Belgium's Crown Prince Philippe are among those who may not be available to attend the bash. Spain's King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia and Iceland's President Olafur R. Grimsson have already sent their apologies.
From Guardian: One of the victims of the Icelandic volcanic ash plume, which has grounded all flights from the UK, is the Welsh National Culinary Team.
10 chefs were due to fly out to Singapore yesterday (Thursday) to compete in next week's FHA Culinary Challenge, hailed as Asia's most established culinary competition, for the first time but their Emirates Airline flight from Manchester had to be postponed.
Instead of preparing for the competition in Singapore, the chefs are grounded in Wales and fearing that months of planning and perfecting dishes might be in vain.
Team manager Graham Tinsley is back in the kitchen at The Castle Hotel, Conwy, which he co-owns, feeling totally frustrated.
'It's a real nightmare,' he said. 'We have just got to wait for the airport to lift the ban and get us on the next flight to Singapore. To be fair to Emirates they are phoning two of three times a day to update me.
'I have contacted the competition organisers in Singapore to ask if they can reschedule our competing days and they have asked me to keep them updated.'
Los Campesinos!, due to play at the Coachella festival, are stuck at Heathrow and video blogging about it
A team of beautiful Swedish figure skaters can't return from their two-week America tour, New York Post reports. One of the girls, Sofia Gustafsson, will have to celebrate her 21st birthday in the airport.
Yves Smith, the editor of Naked Capitalism, complained that 'Your humble blogger is stranded in London.' But she has managed to continue blogging.
Obama had planned to attend the funeral of Polish president Lech Kaczynski, but has now tentatively canceled.
The Sunday funeral could be delayed as 'an absolute last resort,' said a Polish spokesman.
