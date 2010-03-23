10 Ways Healthcare Is About To Change IMMEDIATELY

Gus Lubin
Health care reform is finally happening.

The whole “universal coverage” bit isn’t actually expected until like 2014, but somethings happen immediately.

The Democrats, eager to trumpet the new bill, have spelled out what these are.

Here’s 10 Immediate Benefits From The Passage Of Health Care >

No excluding children based on a pre-existing condition

All Americans who are uninsured because of a pre-existing condition are now insured -- by a stopgap high-risk pool

No dropping people from coverage when they get sick

Seniors now have a higher limit on prescription coverage by Medicare

Small businesses get tax credits to purchase coverage

All plans must cover an enrollee's dependent children until age 26

All new plans must cover preventive services and immunizations without cost-sharing

An easier appeals process for rejected claims is now in the works

Insurers have to publish their overhead costs and will have to pay premium rebates if costs are too high

