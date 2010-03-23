10 Ways Healthcare Is About To Change IMMEDIATELY

Health care reform is finally happening.
The whole “universal coverage” bit isn’t actually expected until like 2014, but somethings happen immediately.
The Democrats, eager to trumpet the new bill, have spelled out what these are.
Here’s 10 Immediate Benefits From The Passage Of Health Care >
All Americans who are uninsured because of a pre-existing condition are now insured -- by a stopgap high-risk pool
Insurers have to publish their overhead costs and will have to pay premium rebates if costs are too high
