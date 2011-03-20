10 Hyperinflation Horror Stories Of The 20th Century

Today, we talk about inflation in emerging markets, the rising cost of food and fuel, and money printing like we’re experiencing true hyper-inflationary horrors.



But a quick look back at the last century will yield a bevy of tales detailing what the true horror actually looks like.

Hyperinflation is corrosive not only because it represents an over 50% rise in prices per month but because it represents a loss of faith in a currency as well.

War seems to be a common thread for these countries and the adoption of a foreign currency is a fairly common solution.

