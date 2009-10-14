10 Huge Successes Built On Second Ideas

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac97849f1df9c506137626e/image.jpg" link="/10-huge-successes-born-from-early-failures-2009-10/aol-1" caption="" source="" alt="evolution" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

It takes a lot of faith in an idea to start a company around it.



But for companies to succeed in the long run, their founders also need to be ready for those ideas to fail. They need to be ready to learn from those failures and adapt.

Marc Andreessen, the serial entrepreneur who successfully created and sold two billion dollar companies — Netscape and Opsware — preaches this lesson:

“Trying to understand how a tech company is going to be successful is a little bit like looking at a sonogram and trying to predict the baby’s hair colour,” Marc said recently.

“The idea really matters and the products really matter, but you know so little about the adventure you’re undertacking when you’re starting a new tech company, you have to assume that things are going to change. You have to have a very healthy awareness of what you don’t know. You have to be super flexible and able to reverse yourself very quickly. “

Marc knows this firsthand. When Jim Clark and Marc got together to found a business in 1993, the original idea was to write software for Interactive TVs. This was before the Internet, and people thought consumers would be willing to network their TVs before they networked their computers. These people were wrong — mainly because it cost $50,000 to connect each TV. Jim’s second idea was an online gaming network for Nintendo. That didn’t pan out. Finally, Marc said to Jim, “This Internet thing. Nobody takes it seriously but it keeps growing.” Soon the Netscape Navigator was born and the consumer Internet with it.

Marc’s second company, Opsware, went through an even more radical change after its first concept flopped. Opsware began life in September 1999 as LoudCloud, a managed services provider. That business boomed until the entire Internet busted at the turn of the millenium. In 2002, Marc sold off LoudCloud’s orginal business to EDS, changed the company name to Opsware and got into server and network device provisioning, configuration and management. Opsware sold to HP for $1.6 billion in 2007.

Here are some more companies that only saw huge success after a good bit of evolution:



Facebook was briefly a “Hot Or Not” for Harvard.

AOL began as a video game on-demand service.

Twitter started as podcast delivery service.

Intel sold computer memory, not microchips.

Microsoft wanted to build software tools.

Tiffany & Co sold paper.

Google wanted to search bulletin boards.

Silicon Graphics got its start making graphics terminals.

Avon sold books door to door.

