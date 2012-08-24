10 Hotels That Are Owned By Celebrities

Photo: Facebook/The Clarence Dublin and Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities travel the world and stay in countless luxury hotels, which means that they know the difference between a good hotel and a bad one.And when a celebrity decides to open a hotel, the hotel is likely to come with luxury amenities, excellent service and a beautiful setting befitting the rich and famous.



The editors at Cheapflights.com recently came out with their list of the Top 10 Celebrity-Owned Hotels. The list includes everything from Robert De Niro’s chic Manhattan Greenwich Hotel to Francis Ford Coppola’s Belize jungle lodge.

The celebrities-turned-hoteliers know how to host guests with stellar service and luxe amenities like infinity pools, beach access, incredible rooftop views and more. Now you can be one of their guests, too.

