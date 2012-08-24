10 Hotels That Are Owned By Celebrities

Photo: Facebook/The Clarence Dublin and Wikimedia Commons
Celebrities travel the world and stay in countless luxury hotels, which means that they know the difference between a good hotel and a bad one.And when a celebrity decides to open a hotel, the hotel is likely to come with luxury amenities, excellent service and a beautiful setting befitting the rich and famous.
The editors at Cheapflights.com recently came out with their list of the Top 10 Celebrity-Owned Hotels. The list includes everything from Robert De Niro’s chic Manhattan Greenwich Hotel to Francis Ford Coppola’s Belize jungle lodge.
The celebrities-turned-hoteliers know how to host guests with stellar service and luxe amenities like infinity pools, beach access, incredible rooftop views and more. Now you can be one of their guests, too.
Location: Carmel, California
In 1986, Clint Eastwood, a former Carmel mayor and naturalist, bought this historic ranch to save it from being converted into condos. Eastwood converted the former dairy farm into a rural chic 32-room hotel.
Location: New York, New York
Robert De Niro single-handedly changed the nature of downtown Manhattan's TriBeCa neighbourhood when he invested his time and money into gentrifying the once run-down industrial area.
Today, it's one of the hottest neighborhoods in New York, and his hotel, The Greenwich Hotel, serves as the centre of the action.
The stylish 88-room hotel has an Asian Shubui Spa with a 250-year-old Japanese bamboo house, a pool and Locanda Verde, one of the best Italian restaurants in New York.
Location: Vero Beach, Florida
Latin music sensation Gloria Estefan and her producer-husband Emilio own a luxurious beach resort in Florida called Costa d'Este. The sleek beachfront resort has 98 modern and comfortable rooms, as well as a pool, spa, beach access and a Cuban restaurant.
Location: Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star grew up in British Columbia and has since maintained his roots there, especially since he opened the Terrace Beach Resort with his parents on the southwestern coast of Vancouver Island.
This small beachfront retreat, which is comprised of cabins and suites, is the epitome of laid-back rustic retreat.
Location: Nassau, Bahamas
The legend of Bob Marley lives on. The famous reggae star's family has run this beachfront retreat for about 16 years.
The small, warm beach hotel has 16 rooms, a gourmet Caribbean restaurant, and a bar called Stir It Up. There's also a lot of artworks from Africa and the Caribbean.
Location: San Ignacio, BelizeIn the 1980s, Francis Ford Coppola visited Belize and loved it so much that he purchased the Blancaneaux Lodge in the Maya Mountains.
In 1993, he converted it to a luxury 20-room resort and opened it to the public. Rooms range from cozy cabanas to spacious villas that overlooks rivers and flowing waterfalls. Guests come here to escape and completely immerse themselves in nature.
Location: Dublin, Ireland
U2 band mates and world-famous musicians Bono and The Edge purchased the Clarence House in 1992 and quickly transformed it into one of the coolest hotels in Dublin.
Located on the River Liffey, the 49-room hotel mixes modern amenities and features with a traditional setting. Even if you're not staying here, it's worth visiting the famed Octagon Bar--where Bono and The Edge first fell in love with the place--for a drink.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Channel your inner Dancing Queen and head to the modern Hotel Rival in Stockholm, owned by Abba's Benny Andersson.
Formerly an old-fashioned cinema house, the 99-room boutique hotel has a bar, bistro, and cafe. It also hosts performances by famous DJs, musicians and singers every weekend.
Location: London, England
No. 11 Cadogan Gardens is a luxury boutique hotel in London's fashionable Knightsbridge neighbourhood that's owned by actress Elizabeth Hurley.
The 54-room boutique hotel is near shopping Mecca Harrods, swanky Hyde Park and the River Thames--a good place to base yourself for an elite London experience.
Location: Taormina, Sicily, Italy
The Scottish singer of the band Simple Minds built and owns the Hotel Villa Angela in the beautiful cliff town of Taormina, Sicily.
The hotel exudes Sicily, with its huge terrace that touts incredible views of the mountains and beach beyond and the laid-back but welcoming vibe. In fact, everything in the hotel was made in Sicily, from the walls to the artwork.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.