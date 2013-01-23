10 Hot Beverages To Keep You Warm This Winter In NYC

Photo: Flickr/ Seegull Media
As temperatures drop below freezing this week, New Yorkers are struggling to find ways to keep warm.From the best Irish coffee to the best hot chocolate, we’ve found 10 hot drinks that will keep you warm and toasty this winter — and the best places to imbibe them.
Warm your insides with one of these beverages.
Located atop Midtown's Sanctuary Hotel, HAVEN converted its rooftop bar into an enclosed chalet-style ski lodge. They really get into the ski spirit here; there's even fake snow covering the rooftop's green space.
They serve hot seasonal drinks such as a Peppermint Cream (spiced cream, hot chocolate, creme de cacao, creme de menth, whipped cream) that's topped with a candy cane stirrer.
Multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn
The hot chocolate at Jacques Torres Chocolate is a rich, molten beverage made from the highest quality chocolate.
Try either the original hot chocolate or the spicy wicked hot chocolate, which is made with allspice, cinnamon, ground ancho chilli peppers, smoked, ground chipotle chilli peppers, and molten chocolate.
Hot buttered rum is a comforting winter drink that will warm your insides. A. F. Rapoport's version features butter, dark brown sugar, spices, hot water, and rum.
Order a mug of hot buttered rum at Joseph Leonard at brunch -- one of the best times to visit this West Village gem.
Located inside the swanky Carlyle Hotel, Bemelman's is a classic New York institution, which makes it the perfect place to imbibe a classic cocktail: the hot toddy.
Cocktails are pricey here, but you get what you pay for: great service, live piano music, and a sophisticated setting that exudes old New York charm.
Pies 'n' Thighs is a Williamsburg institution famous for its fried chicken and sweet pies, but it also serves a host of tasty beverages, including the Renegade: honey, lemon, ginger, and water.
It can be served hot or cold, but we think it's best served hot -- especially in winter.
The Hudson hotel converted its rooftop bar into a space that evokes a cozy ski lodge. It's decorated with sheepskin throws and taxidermy animals.
They serve 'cozy' hot cocktails, including a caramel apple cider that's made with Herradura Reposado tequila, Berentzen's apple liqueur, cinnamon, clove, and caramel.
The Ace Hotel, 18 West 29th St.
Stumptown is like a temple devoted to coffee. The hipster coffee shop, which came from Portland, focuses on high-quality fair trade coffee beans from around the world.
Their espresso is arguably the best in the city.
27-24 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, Queens
Dutch Kills takes cocktails seriously, employing skilled mixologists who create unique, custom cocktails to suit your tastes.
But they also make some mean classic cocktails, such as a stellar Irish Coffee. Their version is made with Irish whiskey, brown sugar cubes, espresso, sweet whipped heavy cream, and hot water, and garnished with a fresh mint leaf.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
David's Tea is a tea shop that doubles as a restaurant. They sell over 150 varieties of loose leaf tea, which you can enjoy in their shops.
The Canadian-based tea shop chain now has four locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
This dive bar, which feels like it's straight out of Tokyo, is devoted entirely to sake.
They have over 80 varieties of sake on hand and a menu of small Japanese plates. The staff is knowledgeable, so if you're not a sake connoisseur, just tell them what you like and they'll recommend something for you.
