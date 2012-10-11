Meet 10 Horrifying 'Bridezillas'

After reading Gawker’s awful email from a Bridezilla to her bridesmaids, we explored Reddit to find some real-life Bridezilla horror stories.
When the stress is on, brides really can go a little nuts.
[NOTE: Reddit uses anonymous sources, some of which we can’t verify.]
'I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relatives wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.
The bridezilla got furious and kicked her out of the wedding because she would be pregnant in the pictures. 3 months later, sadly, the woman miscarried. The bride called her with a response along the lines of 'good, well now you can be back in the wedding.'
Needless to say, she did not even attend it.'
Source: Reddit
'I attended the wedding of a family friend's daughter, so didn't really know her. It was a nighttime reception, so probably from 6pm-11 or 12, the ceremony immediately preceding.
When we went into the reception, we were expecting a buffet or something to be set up, but there was nothing. Later we found out that there was no food for the 120 guests, but rather a cheese spread, fruit platter, and vegetables with dip.
After an hour, people were really hungry and some people started to leave because they were expecting to be fed and didn't want to stay.
When the bride found out, she ran across the room in her dress and blocked the doors, screaming about how everyone is ruining her wedding and screaming 'Bride's Day, Bride's Way!' It was such a scene that her father had to peel her off the door (don't know where the husband was, probably cowering) and people who didn't know her that well all left.
I heard through the grapevine that she was inconsolable the entire night, got trashed and threw up (hopefully on her dress, but not sure).
Oh well, Bride's Day, Bride's Way!'
Source: Reddit
A bridezilla made her bridesmaids dye their hair brown, so she could be the only blonde. She also charged $80 a guest for dinner at her wedding.
'This situation made me lose one of my good friends. My friend is getting married in October. We were friends for about 8 years. She asked me to be one of her bridesmaids and I happily obliged. Little did I know she was going to be big-headed ego bridezilla.
She demanded that everyone wear these hideous dresses that we had to pay for. I was OK with it since they didn't cost that much. She also demanded that all the girls dye their hair because she could be the ONLY blonde one there. I have naturally blonde hair and I'm not going to dye it for a day. She got pissed at me that I wouldn't dye my hair and replaced me with a girl that shes known for years but recently become friends with. They used to talk crap behind each others backs.
Next she had to nerve to ask everyone who wasn't in her bridal party to pay $80 per guest ($160 for me and my boyfriend) for food. Shes having a buffet of BBQ. She also expected a present that was valued above $50. She sent all of this via Facebook. I sent her a message back and told her I would either pay for the food or a present and for her to choose. I got a hard copy invite recently and realised that the date was the same date my boyfriend is doing Tough Mudder competition. I chose that over her wedding.'
Source: Reddit
'I am currently in the throes of Bridezilla hell with my sister who is getting married in October. Here a just a few of things she has done:
Told me over text that my younger sister and I were no longer allowed to be her bridesmaids because we weren't 'enthusiastic' enough, referring to the fact that we have yet to buy her something from her outrageously expensive registry. Ex. tiny hand towels that are $60 each.
Told my sister that she had to re dye the very thin purple streak she has going through her hair because she will 'take away the attention that's supposed to be on me.'
I'm bisexual, and was ordered to bring a 'normal' date or none at all- normal meaning a guy only.
Came out to my family as bisexual a few months ago, and she told me to stop talking about it because this is 'her year' and it's supposed to be all about her.
The whole situation has put such a strain on our relationship that I don't know if it will recover.'
Source: Reddit
'I had a friend that threw a temper tantrum, complete with screaming and foot stomping, because her grandmother had the audacity to die a few hours before her wedding. She said it would throw off the seating arrangements, because now there would be a big empty space.
She is currently half way through her 2nd divorce.'
Source: Reddit
'My brother's first wife wouldn't allow any of our family that she hadn't met into the wedding.
Now, we've got a good size-family, so this would mean things like inviting one cousin that she'd met, but not their parents or siblings that lived out of town, etc. We offered to hold an engagement party so she could get to know some of our out-of-towners, but she declined, saying she didn't want to feel obligated to invite these new family members that she'd only met once and didn't know very well.
In the end, we decided to go with immediate family only, we figured it would be less awkward and rude than to pick-and-choose between family. My brother ended up having 6 people at his wedding, along with around 65 from the bride's side.'
Source: Reddit
'My best friend, who is normally very sweet and quiet, was quite rude when she got married. First she told me when I would be having her bridal shower (set a date without consulting me in any way) at my house, and what I would be serving. I was in the middle of my honours year of my bachelor degree in another city (15 hour drive away), and she set the date for right in the middle of exams.
She also planned on making all sorts of things for her wedding to save money (aisle runner, centre pieces, arch, veil etc.). I came into town the night before the wedding, and she says to me: 'I didn't have time to get anything made, so I need you to do it.' I stayed up all night sewing and arranging flowers while she slept.
It was in the middle of winter and when we arrived at the hall the floor hadn't been cleaned and was covered with salt stains. There was nothing to clean it with but a bucket and a cloth. So after staying up working all night, I had to clean a floor on my hands and knees. I was exhausted, sore and hated every minute of her wedding.
I didn't talk to her for months after that.'
Source: Reddit
'My sister was was self-centered arsehole for about 6 months with her coup de gras being the wedding day. I know it was all nerves so I don't harbor any grudges, but ugh I wouldn't relive that day for all the money in the world.
My strongest memory is her holding a bag of her crap and SCREAMING on the church steps 'Why am I holding something WILL SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY I AM HOLDING SOMETHING ON MY WEDDING DAY??? Someone better take this out of my hands immediately.'
Source: Reddit
After her fiance's cell phone started ringing on the altar, this bride threw a hissy fit in front of everyone.
'My boyfriend's brother got married, and in the middle of the ceremony the groom's phone alarm went off in his pocket. The bride flipped out, interrupting the pastor, to reach into his pocket for his phone, that he had already silenced. She started bitching about how 'I can't believe you let your phone go off in the middle of our wedding.' Hands it to the maid of honour and says 'remind me to smash that later.' In the middle of her wedding.
She also rolled her eyes when the pastor was talking about God, chatted with the groom during the talk about keeping a marriage together, and during the vows part interrupted the pastor to say 'The father, the son, the holy spirit, yeah I know.'
Source: Reddit
'I have been a bridesmaid in a few weddings now, but two of the brides (neither of which I speak with much anymore) were total monsters.
One of them had like 4 engagement parties and 3 showers (the extras were basically thrown by people that she had made feel guilty because they hadn't attended another). Afterwards (and I assume after the wedding) she basically made a mental shit list based on expense of presents. I hope to god the $250 of overpriced roccoco stuff that I bought her from Nordstrom was good enough.
I guess the first sign of craziness was almost a year before the wedding when we did wedding dress fittings. I love how brides-to-be are always like 'you can wear it to other events even after the wedding!' There is no way in Hell that I would be caught dead in a Pepto Bismol-coloured dress that makes me look like a was shat out by a gigantic Barbie. And the $325 price tag didn't help (did I mention that even though her family is filthy rich, at the time, 3 of us bridesmaids were in grad school, one was a teacher, and one was a jobless single mother? Not exactly rolling in the dough. More of that to come...)
Her bachelorette party, which as bridesmaids we were obligated to pay for her and ourselves, was by her request in NYC at a super-expensive hotel (plus aeroplane tickets across the damn country.) During this trip, she and her maid of honour didn't speak over a fight involving which restaurant were were going to go to and she made another bridesmaid cry. She also actually uttered the phrase 'in case you all have forgotten, this weekend is about ME,' at least twice when we weren't paying enough attention to her.
Besides throwing a fit and kicking her cousin off of greeting duty because a tiny part of a tattoo stuck out from her shoe strap, her wedding went by pretty smoothly (thank God for her Xanax-pushing mother.)
Needless to say, none of us are that close to her any more.'
Source: Reddit
