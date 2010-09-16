10 Horrific Economic Crises Where Nations Emerged Stronger Than Ever

The U.S. economy remains ugly and many Americans are struggling with some of the toughest challenges seen in over a generation.



As a result, a recent poll from a firm called StrategyOne found that seven out of 10 people believe that the American system is fundamentally broken. Half believe that America’s best days are behind us.

Still, history offers a glimmer of hope.

If you look around the world and even within America’s past, nations have seen far uglier crises than we’re experiencing now, only to emerge better than ever in the long-run. How? Well, read on.

