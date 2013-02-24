11 Embarrassing Ads Starring Oscar Winners

Photo: Screengrab
Before celebrating the 2013 Oscar winners, it’s time to remember that even award winning actors can produce some really, really bad work.That’s especially true when you look at their commercials.
From a young Russell Crowe preaching the benefits of studying theology at Avondale College, a Seventh-day Adventist school in Australia, to Nicolas Cage dancing around with robots in a Japanese ad for Sankyo Pachinko, we have gathered the 10 worst ads starring Academy Award winners.
Whether its an ad from early on in their career or something they were paid boatloads to shoot in Japan, here’s the worst from the best.
Sean Connery is sitting next to a bunny in a convertible and is singing about yogurt. The summary says it all.
Before she was a film noir vixen, Kim Basinger starred in an ad for Body on Tap Shampoo in 1978. The awful commercial does have an Oscar-worthy line, though: 'Brewed with 1/3 real beer, but don't drink it.' OK, Kim.
Nicolas Cage is known for his zany Japanese commercials for Sankyo Pachinko. Some involve dancing robots.
In 1984, one year after getting nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 'Silkwood' and three years before winning the Oscar for 'Moonstruck,' Cher starred in a bizarre ad for Chicago Health and Racquetball Club.
A young Russell Crowe starred in an ad for Avondale College, a school that apparently transforms motorcycle riding greasers into ministers. Best costume award goes to Crowe's co-star's short-shorts.
Here's a schizophrenic Goldberg starring in an ad for Poise, a pad that contains bladder leakage. Yup.
Before she was an Oscar winning actress, Cate Blanchett was in a low-budget Australian ad a snack for Tim Tams, a chocolaty snack.
Diva Jennifer Hudson won't be winning any best song awards for this bizarre ad for Weight Watchers in which she sings a duet with herself.
Watch two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster as a little girl in this surprisingly intricate vintage McDonald's ad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.