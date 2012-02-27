10 Horrible Ads Starring Academy Award Winners

Photo: Screengrab

During Newsweek’s 2012 Oscar Roundtable, Academy Award nominee George Clooney defended his decision to supplement his income as a Hollywood headliner by starring in high-paid overseas coffee commercials.While Clooney’s work for Nespresso is actually quite good, some other Oscar winners have starred in some real commercial stinkers.



From a young Russell Crowe preaching the benefits of studying theology at Avondale College, a Seventh-day Adventist school in Australia, to Nicolas Cage dancing around with robots in a Japanese ad for Sankyo Pachinko, we have gathered the 10 worst ads starring Academy Award winners.

