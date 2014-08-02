10 Hoop Stars You Need To Know In Tech

The average NBA player makes $US4.5 million a year, which is higher than the average of any other sports league in the world.

And if you’re one of the best players in the game, your salary can easily top $US20 million a year.

That’s why if you’re an entrepreneur seeking investment, it’s a good idea to know which NBA players are investing in startups.

In fact, some of them have already made sizable investments in tech startups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.