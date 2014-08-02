10 Hoop Stars You Need To Know In Tech

The average NBA player makes $US4.5 million a year, which is higher than the average of any other sports league in the world.
And if you’re one of the best players in the game, your salary can easily top $US20 million a year.
That’s why if you’re an entrepreneur seeking investment, it’s a good idea to know which NBA players are investing in startups.
In fact, some of them have already made sizable investments in tech startups.
Shortly after signing a new $US122 million contract with the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony launched his own venture capital firm called M7 Tech Partners last month.
Anthony partnered with Stuart Goldfarb, a longtime NBC and Bertelsmann executive, for his New York-based firm. He said he's mostly interested in wearable technology and connected devices.
Former UCLA and Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis joined Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana in seed funding BloomThat, an on-delivery flower startup, earlier this year.
SV Angel and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian are also part of the $US2 million investment.
Ten-time NBA All-Star David Robinson recently invested in Thrive15, a Tulsa-based online video consulting firm, for a 2% ownership in the company.
The financial terms of his investment is unknown, but Robinson, whose nickname was 'The Admiral' in the NBA, invested through his own private equity firm called Admiral Capital Group.
Shaquille O'Neal ran the 'Pitch Shaq' contest during SXSW 2013.
More than 150 teams pitched and he ultimately settled with two winners: Beam, a mobile videoconferencing device maker, and Speakerfy, an app that lets you synch music between Apple devices. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Shaq agreed to provide capital contributions to both companies.
Shaq was also an early investor in Google and calls himself 'one of the world's tallest geeks.'
Two-time MVP Steve Nash is the founder of Consigliere Brand Capital, an NYC-based venture capital firm.
When they started in 2010, Consigliere said they would start with a $US20 million fund and invest up to $US250,000 in consumer products.
Some of the companies they have invested in include Birchbox, Warby Parker, and Contently.
Earlier this year, Dwight Howard joined a group of investors that also includes fellow NBA player Amare Stoudemire to seed invest in Tapiture, a 'visual discovery marketplace for discovering, sharing and buying the best stuff online.'
The total investment round was worth $US2.25 million.
NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson joined Detroit Venture Partners in 2011 as an investor.
Detroit Venture Partners is cofounded by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Josh Linkner, and Brian Hermelin.
Johnson has reportedly invested 'millions of dollars' in the firm. It is giving up to $US3 million in each company it invests in, and is mostly focused on early stage startups.
Jamal Mashburn, better known by his nickname 'Monster Mash,' teamed up with former NFL offensive tackle Winston Justice, to form Mashburn Justice Capital Partners.
Its Crunchbase profile says it's a VC firm investing in 'high-tech startups with focus on the IT and mobile industries.'
In 2013, Mashburn Justice made its first investment in LevelEleven, a sales software startup, by joining a round worth $US2 million.
Michael Redd, the sharpshooting guard who had a successful 11-year career, joined NCT Ventures as a partner in March.
The Ohio-based VC firm is focused on investing in early-stage technology companies. Born and raised in Ohio, Redd said he plans to use his extensive local network to help NCT's fundraising efforts.
It's not clear if Lebron James made any financial investment in Beats.
But back in 2008, Lebron James received a small stake in Dr. Dre's headphone company in exchange for promoting their premium headphones.
With Apple acquiring Beats for $US3 billion in May, Lebron's small share in the company turned into a massive profit of roughly $US30 million.
