10 Hit Songs You Only Know Because They Were In TV Commercials

Photo: Wikimedia
In 2006, Matt & Kim released their eponymous debut album. It didn’t sell so well. Three years later, the song was used in national campaigns by both Bacardi and Mars. Even if you couldn’t pick Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino out of a crowd you’ll recognise the beat to Daylight.While artists like Biz Markie have enjoyed newfound popularity thanks to appearances in new ads, there are a lot of artists, who owe their careers and stardom—no matter how long or short—to features in commercials.
And many of them were in Apple ads …
Apple's iPod and iPhone silhouettes launched a lot of careers, but none more so than Jet. The Australian band enjoyed some success prior to the iPod ad, but not like this.
Prior to the Apple, the Canadian songwriter's track sold 2,000 downloads a week. After the ad? About 73,000, and it jumped to No. 28 on the Hot 100. It wasn't just 1, 2, 3, 4 that received a boost. Her other single, The Remainder, jumped on the charts too.
The song was originally released in 2007, it didn't do so well. After the commercial it was released and made it top the top 10 of the UK and Irish charts.
After getting some attention via Glee, We Are Young was used in a Super Bowl ad for the Chevrolet Sonic. It then spent seven weeks on top of the charts and broke Eminem's digital sales record.
The indie duo went from near nobodies to 10 million views on YouTube when Daylight was featured in commercials, including this one for Bacardi.
Babylon Zoo's Spaceman debuted in this commercial, but it wasn't just the song, it was the band. Thanks to this Levi's ad, Babylon Zoo had the fastest selling single by a debut artist in the U.K., selling more than 420,000 copies in six days.
Mr Oizo's Flat Beat was featured in this Levi's commercial and managed to get to No.1 in various countries including the U.K.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.