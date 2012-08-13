10 Hit Songs You Only Know Because They Were In TV Commercials

Matt & Kim

Photo: Wikimedia

In 2006, Matt & Kim released their eponymous debut album. It didn’t sell so well. Three years later, the song was used in national campaigns by both Bacardi and Mars. Even if you couldn’t pick Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino out of a crowd you’ll recognise the beat to Daylight.While artists like Biz Markie have enjoyed newfound popularity thanks to appearances in new ads, there are a lot of artists, who owe their careers and stardom—no matter how long or short—to features in commercials.



And many of them were in Apple ads …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.