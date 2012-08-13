10 Hit Songs You Only Know Because They Were In TV Commercials

Charlie Minato
Matt and KimMatt & Kim

Photo: Wikimedia

In 2006, Matt & Kim released their eponymous debut album. It didn’t sell so well. Three years later, the song was used in national campaigns by both Bacardi and Mars. Even if you couldn’t pick Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino out of a crowd you’ll recognise the beat to Daylight.While artists like Biz Markie have enjoyed newfound popularity thanks to appearances in new ads, there are a lot of artists, who owe their careers and stardom—no matter how long or short—to features in commercials.

And many of them were in Apple ads …

Dirty Vegas — Mitsubishi

British house trio Dirty Vegas won a Grammy for Days Go By in 2003, but by 2005 they had split up.

Jet — Apple

Apple's iPod and iPhone silhouettes launched a lot of careers, but none more so than Jet. The Australian band enjoyed some success prior to the iPod ad, but not like this.

Feist — Apple

Prior to the Apple, the Canadian songwriter's track sold 2,000 downloads a week. After the ad? About 73,000, and it jumped to No. 28 on the Hot 100. It wasn't just 1, 2, 3, 4 that received a boost. Her other single, The Remainder, jumped on the charts too.

Yael Naïm — Apple

After this ad, Naïm became the first Israeli solo artist to crack the Billboard top 10.

Noah and the Whale — Sun Chips

The song was originally released in 2007, it didn't do so well. After the commercial it was released and made it top the top 10 of the UK and Irish charts.

Fun — Chevrolet

After getting some attention via Glee, We Are Young was used in a Super Bowl ad for the Chevrolet Sonic. It then spent seven weeks on top of the charts and broke Eminem's digital sales record.

Matt & Kim — Bacardi

The indie duo went from near nobodies to 10 million views on YouTube when Daylight was featured in commercials, including this one for Bacardi.

Babylon Zoo — Levi's

Babylon Zoo's Spaceman debuted in this commercial, but it wasn't just the song, it was the band. Thanks to this Levi's ad, Babylon Zoo had the fastest selling single by a debut artist in the U.K., selling more than 420,000 copies in six days.

The Hillside Singers/The New Seekers — Coca-Cola

Mr. Oizo — Levi's

Mr Oizo's Flat Beat was featured in this Levi's commercial and managed to get to No.1 in various countries including the U.K.



