10 Hilarious Corporate Songs Commissioned By Drug Companies

Somewhere around 2008, Pfizer (PFE) apparently commissioned a corporate song, “Excel and Exceed,” which was quickly removed from the Internet because everyone laughed at it.



Today, the battle hymn of pharmaceutical excellence resurfaced on the Pharmagossip blog as a remixed video “commemorating” former CEO Jeff Kindler‘s many “achievements.”

The video isn’t unique, however.

1. Pfizer: “Excel and Exceed”

Sample lyric:

We have come so far on the road to success. On a journey to the top, together we progress. As we reinvent the future, the rewards we will reap. With our feet firmly on the ground our minds take the quantum leeeeeeeee-aaap!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. Sepracor — “Liberating The Power of Pure Medicine”

This “launch film” was from 1998 was not a song as such although it did contain a specially commissioned piece of 1980s hair metal. The script somehow linked the new drug company — now renamed Sunovion – to pioneering aviator and suspected Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindbergh.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. Sepracor — “Star Wars Parody”

The company tried again a few years later, this time with a sense of humour. It begins, “A long time ago … far, far away … A brave young band of sales men and women came together to liberate the single isomer generation of beta-agonist therapy.” Then comes the corporate funk, followed by the corporate hair metal.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. Agilent — “Reach That Peak”

The advent of YouTube subjected corporate pharma music to the harsh light of public criticism. The logical strategy would be to abandon the music side of the business and concentrate on drug development, but that’s not how Big Pharma rolls. Companies developed a sense of humour to inoculate themselves against the haters. Agilent produced a pastiche of a Barry White song for its employees.

Sample lyric:

Today we’re going to talk about chemistry. I’m not talking about just any chemistry. No, no. I’m talking about the quantitation of pharmaceutical compounds … yeah girl, you know what I’m talking about.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. Roche xCELLigence — “Rock Ballad”



It’s not clear whether these videos were approved by management or created by an over-enthusiastic employee, but if you like jokes about laboratory supplies you’ll love them both.

Sample lyric:

Little cells resting on your plates

Tell me how you feel down there inside

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

6. Roche xCELLigence — “Monitor Cells with Impedence!”

The YouTube notes indicate they were originally videos made by the band Steel Panther, onto which new lyrics have been grafted.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

7. Eppendorf — “It’s Called Epmotion”

Eppendorf has a whole mini-site dedicate to its R&B boy band epic about the automation of cell growth. You can watch a behind-the-scenes gallery of the making of the video, or even download the song as a ringtone on your phone.

Sample lyric: