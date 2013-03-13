10 Highest-Paying Temp Jobs

Photo: Flickr/Heisenberg Media

One way to get a foot in the door of a desirable employer is to get hired as a temp.This year, 40 per cent of employers plan to hire temporary and contract workers, compared to 36 per cent last year, according to an annual forecast by CareerBuilder (an AOL Jobs sponsor).



Of these companies, 42 per cent plan to offer some of their temporary workers permanent, full-time work.

Employers turn to temporary workers when they need to quickly ramp up operations in response to rising demand for their services or goods, says Eric Gilpin, president of the career site’s staffing and recruiting group. “For job seekers, it’s a great way to build relationships with employers and expand your resume, and is often an in-road into permanent placement within firms,” he says.

What’s more, many temp jobs are well-paying, providing wages that top $25 an hour (which during the course of year would top $50,000, based on a 40-hour workweek.) Using data from CareerBuilder, Economic modelling Specialists and the Bureau of labour Statistics, AOL Jobs has compiled a list of the highest-paying temp jobs, pulled from more than 90 national and state employment resources. (Note: the median wages noted for each occupation are those paid to workers regardless of whether they are permanent or temporary employees.)

