10 Highest-Paying Temp Jobs

Photo: Flickr/Heisenberg Media
One way to get a foot in the door of a desirable employer is to get hired as a temp.This year, 40 per cent of employers plan to hire temporary and contract workers, compared to 36 per cent last year, according to an annual forecast by CareerBuilder (an AOL Jobs sponsor).
Of these companies, 42 per cent plan to offer some of their temporary workers permanent, full-time work.
Employers turn to temporary workers when they need to quickly ramp up operations in response to rising demand for their services or goods, says Eric Gilpin, president of the career site’s staffing and recruiting group. “For job seekers, it’s a great way to build relationships with employers and expand your resume, and is often an in-road into permanent placement within firms,” he says.
What’s more, many temp jobs are well-paying, providing wages that top $25 an hour (which during the course of year would top $50,000, based on a 40-hour workweek.) Using data from CareerBuilder, Economic modelling Specialists and the Bureau of labour Statistics, AOL Jobs has compiled a list of the highest-paying temp jobs, pulled from more than 90 national and state employment resources. (Note: the median wages noted for each occupation are those paid to workers regardless of whether they are permanent or temporary employees.)
This story was originally published by AOL Jobs.
The Human Resource, Training and labour Relations Specialists recruits, screens, interviews and places workers, and may handle other HR work, such as employee relations, training, and payroll and benefits:
- Number of people employed: 59,597.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 11,893 -- 25 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $26.44.
The Accountant and Auditor prepares and examines financial records; ensures financial records are accurate, and taxes are paid properly and on time:
- Number of people employed: 10,885.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 1,689 -- 18 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $30.04.
The Business Operations Specialist works with various departments to coordinate operations, hires workers and buys supplies needed to ensure that a company can provide the goods and services that its customers want:
- Number of people employed: 10,528.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 1,677 -- 19 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $30.82.
The Registered Nurse provides care and educates patients about various health conditions:
- Number of people employed: 66,844.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 8,766 -- 15 per cent growth..
- Median hourly wage: $32.10.
The Computer Programmer writes code to create software programs, and turns designs created by software developers and engineers into instructions that computers can follow:
- Number of people employed: 11,487.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 1,821 -- 19 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $34.48.
The Management Analyst proposes ways to improve the efficiency of companies and advises managers on how to make organisations more profitable through reduced costs and increased revenues:
- Number of people employed: 9,891.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 1,492 -- 18 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $35.81.
The Computer Systems Analyst studies employers' current computer systems and procedures, and makes recommendations to management to help the organisation operate more efficiently and effectively:
- Number of people employed: 8,197.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 1,278 -- 18 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $37.62.
Software Developer in Applications develops applications and operating systems for computers and other electronic devices that allow workers to perform specific tasks, e.g., word processing:
- Number of people employed: 5,266.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 804 -- 18 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $42.92.
General and Operations Manager manages and motivates workers, develops business strategy, and solves organizational problems as well as those of customers:
- Number of people employed: 21,935.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 2,919--15 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $46.39.
The Software Developer in Systems Software creates software to help companies operate more efficiently and effectively:
- Number of people employed: 5,795.
- Jobs added from 2010 to 2012: 861 -- 17 per cent growth.
- Median hourly wage: $46.69.
