The 10 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL Finals

With the Stanley Cup Finals starting tonight, one of the biggest differences between NHL players and those in the NBA Finals is the amount of money they make.



While players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh are all making more than $17 million this season, all the players in the NHL Finals are making less than $5 million this season.

In fact, the highest-paid player on either team hasn’t played since the 2010-11 season. Marc Savard of the Bruins was paid $6.5 million this season. However, because of post-concussion syndrome, it is believed that Savard will never play again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.