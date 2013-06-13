The 10 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL Finals

With the Stanley Cup Finals starting tonight, one of the biggest differences between NHL players and those in the NBA Finals is the amount of money they make.
While players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh are all making more than $17 million this season, all the players in the NHL Finals are making less than $5 million this season.
In fact, the highest-paid player on either team hasn’t played since the 2010-11 season. Marc Savard of the Bruins was paid $6.5 million this season. However, because of post-concussion syndrome, it is believed that Savard will never play again.
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: centre
Contract: 3 years, $15.0 million (Free agent after 2013-14 season)
Key Stats: Has five goals and six assists in the playoffs after scoring 10 times with 32 points in the regular season.
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: centre
Contract: 3 years, $15.8 million (Free agent after 2014-15 season)
Key Stats: Leads all players in the playoffs with nine goals and 21 points. His 12 assists are also second. During the regular season he scored 10 goals and had 23 assists in 47 games.
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: Right Wing
Contract: 6 years, $24.0 million (Free agent after this season)
Key Stats: Has seven goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. His 17 points are second among all players. During the regular season he had 13 goals and nine assists in 43 games.
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: Defenseman
Contract: 7 years, $45.5 million (Free agent after 2017-18 season)
Key Stats: Has taken 46 shots in the playoffs but has scored just two goals. During the regular season he had seven goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: centre
Contract: 5 years, $31.5 million (Free agent after 2014-15 season)
Key Stats: Scored 23 goals during the regular season, but has just one in the playoffs. He does have eight assists in the postseason.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Right Wing
Contract: 5 years, $31.5 million (Free agent after 2014-15 season)
Key Stats: Scored 23 goals and had 32 assists in 47 regular season games. In the playoffs he has scored six times and assisted on eight others.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Left Wing
Contract: 5 years, $29.5 million (Free agent after 2016-17 season)
Key Stats: After scoring just six goals in the regular season (28 games), Sharp has found the back of the net eight times in the playoffs.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Defenseman
Contract: 5 years, $29.0 million (Free agent after 2015-16 season)
Key Stats: Has scored twice in the playoffs after scoring eight times during the regular season.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Right Wing
Contract: 12 years, $63.3 million (Free agent after 2020-21 season)
Key Stats: Had 17 goals and 31 points in 40 regular season games. In the playoffs, his seven goals are tied for fourth among all players.
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Position: Defenseman
Contract: 13 years, $72.0 million (Free agent after 2022-23 season)
Key Stats: Scored three goals and assisted on 24 others during the regular season. Has scored two goals and has nine assists in the playoffs.
