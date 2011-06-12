Meet The 10 Highest Paid Government Employees In New York State

Photo: Courtesy of SUNY Downstate

594 New York State employees make more than $300,000 a year in total compensation. Thirteen of them earn more than $500,000 a year.And you, the taxpayer, probably haven’t heard of any of them.



These fun facts come from our New York state worker salary database.



The top earners include professors and administrators at SUNY. The guy who earned the most last year was the former Men’s Basketball head coach at SUNY Binghamton. He took the team to the NCAA tournament, but resigned with a $1.2 million settlement after being involved in a scandal.

