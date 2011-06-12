Meet The 10 Highest Paid Government Employees In New York State

Leah Goldman
sclafani

594 New York State employees make more than $300,000 a year in total compensation. Thirteen of them earn more than $500,000 a year.And you, the taxpayer, probably haven’t heard of any of them.

These fun facts come from our New York state worker salary database.

The top earners include professors and administrators at SUNY. The guy who earned the most last year was the former Men’s Basketball head coach at SUNY Binghamton. He took the team to the NCAA tournament, but resigned with a $1.2 million settlement after being involved in a scandal.

#10 Dean Ian Taylor

Dean of Downstate Medical centre

Taylor made $546,520 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#9 Chancellor Matthew Goldstein

Chancellor of CUNY Management Lag

Goldstein made $560,038 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#8 Professor Ovadia Abulafia

Professor and Chairman of SUNY Downstate Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Abulafia made $568,652 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#7 Professor Salvatore Sclafani

Professor and Chairman of the SUNY Downstate Department of Radiology

Sclafani made $586,206 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#6 Professor Jeffrey Borer

Professor and Chief of the SUNY Downstate Cardiovascular Medicine Division

Borer made $614,314 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#5 Professor Michael Zenilman

Professor and Former Chairman of the SUNY Downstate Department of Surgery*

Zenilman made $624,300 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

*Zenilman is now vice chair and regional director of surgery for Johns Hopkins Medicine.

#4 Steven Strongwater

Chief Executive Officer of Stonybrook University Medical centre

Strongwater made $721,043 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database

#3 Professor Alain Kaloyeros

Senior Vice President, CEO, and Professor of the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Albany

Kaloyeros made $763,289 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database


#2 Professor Stephen Onesti

Former Chair and Current Professor of the Department of Neurosurgery at SUNY Downstate

Onesti made $974,605 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database


#1 Coach Kevin Broadus

Former Head Coach of the Men's Basketball team at SUNY Binghamton

Broadus made $1,026,793 in 2010

New York State Government Salaries Database



California also pays nicely

