Meet The 10 Highest Paid Government Employees In New York State

594 New York State employees make more than $300,000 a year in total compensation. Thirteen of them earn more than $500,000 a year.And you, the taxpayer, probably haven’t heard of any of them.
These fun facts come from our New York state worker salary database.
The top earners include professors and administrators at SUNY. The guy who earned the most last year was the former Men’s Basketball head coach at SUNY Binghamton. He took the team to the NCAA tournament, but resigned with a $1.2 million settlement after being involved in a scandal.
Dean of Downstate Medical centre
Taylor made $546,520 in 2010
Chancellor of CUNY Management Lag
Goldstein made $560,038 in 2010
Professor and Chairman of SUNY Downstate Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Abulafia made $568,652 in 2010
Professor and Chairman of the SUNY Downstate Department of Radiology
Sclafani made $586,206 in 2010
Professor and Chief of the SUNY Downstate Cardiovascular Medicine Division
Borer made $614,314 in 2010
Professor and Former Chairman of the SUNY Downstate Department of Surgery*
Zenilman made $624,300 in 2010
*Zenilman is now vice chair and regional director of surgery for Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Chief Executive Officer of Stonybrook University Medical centre
Strongwater made $721,043 in 2010
Senior Vice President, CEO, and Professor of the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Albany
Kaloyeros made $763,289 in 2010
Former Chair and Current Professor of the Department of Neurosurgery at SUNY Downstate
Onesti made $974,605 in 2010
Former Head Coach of the Men's Basketball team at SUNY Binghamton
Broadus made $1,026,793 in 2010
