The 10 Highest-Earning Athletes In The World

Sports Illustrated just released its list of the highest-earning athletes in the world for the past year.



Floyd Mayweather is No. 1 for the second-straight year. He was joined in the top-10 by three NBA players, two NFL players, 2 golfers, 2 NFL players.

The top 10:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. — $90 million LeBron James — $56.5 million Drew Brees — $47.8 million Kobe Bryant — $46.8 million Tiger Woods — $40.8 million Phil Mickelson — $39.5 million Derrick Rose —$33. 4 million Peyton Manning — $31 million Alex Rodriguez — $29.9 million Zach Greinke — $29 million

Check out the entire list here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.