The 10 Highest-Earning Athletes In The World

Tony Manfred

Sports Illustrated just released its list of the highest-earning athletes in the world for the past year.

Floyd Mayweather is No. 1 for the second-straight year. He was joined in the top-10 by three NBA players, two NFL players, 2 golfers, 2 NFL players.

The top 10:

  1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. — $90 million
  2. LeBron James — $56.5 million
  3. Drew Brees — $47.8 million
  4. Kobe Bryant — $46.8 million
  5. Tiger Woods — $40.8 million
  6. Phil Mickelson — $39.5 million
  7. Derrick Rose —$33. 4 million
  8. Peyton Manning — $31 million
  9. Alex Rodriguez — $29.9 million
  10. Zach Greinke — $29 million

