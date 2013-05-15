The 10 Highest-Earning Athletes In The World

Sports Illustrated just released its list of the highest-earning athletes in the world for the past year.
Floyd Mayweather is No. 1 for the second-straight year. He was joined in the top-10 by three NBA players, two NFL players, 2 golfers, 2 NFL players.
The top 10:
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. — $90 million
- LeBron James — $56.5 million
- Drew Brees — $47.8 million
- Kobe Bryant — $46.8 million
- Tiger Woods — $40.8 million
- Phil Mickelson — $39.5 million
- Derrick Rose —$33. 4 million
- Peyton Manning — $31 million
- Alex Rodriguez — $29.9 million
- Zach Greinke — $29 million
Check out the entire list here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.