10 Everyday Taxes You Probably Don't Know You're Paying

As consumers, we think all day about the taxes levied on our groceries, salary, and online shopping carts.But what about the hidden taxes you won’t always find tacked on to the bottom of your receipts?



The American Institute of CPAs‘ has rounded up a list of 10 common taxes you may not know you’re paying:

Medicare Tax

The amount withheld by your employer from your paycheck that helps cover the cost of running the Medicare program, the federal system of health insurance for people over the age of 65.

Self-Employment Tax

A Social Security and Medicare tax for individuals who work for themselves. It is similar to the Social Security and Medicaretaxes withheld from the pay of most wage earners.

Alternative Minimum Tax

A mechanism created to ensure that individuals pay at least some minimum amount of federal income tax, regardless of deductions, credits or exemptions.

Electricity or Natural Gas Tax

A tax collected by energy suppliers based on consumption during the billing period.

Cable Tax

Tax imposed on cable television subscribers.

Landline Phone Tax

Federal and state tax associated with use of a fixed phone line.

Cell Phone Tax

Federal and state tax imposed on mobile telephone users.

State Gasoline Tax

A tax on every gallon of gasoline sold.

Cigarette Tax

Tax on cigarette use.

State Alcohol Tax

Tax imposed on the purchase of beer, wine and spirits.

With tax codes in the U.S. set to undergo a major revamp in the new year, it’s more crucial than ever to stay on top of your true tax burden. In some states, it’s incredible to see how widely taxes on certain products vary. Just ask New Yorkers, who pay nearly three times as much as West Virginians for a pack of cigarettes.

Of the bunch, the self-employment tax is likely the most oft-forgotten among consumers –– and the the one most likely to sting come tax season.

At any rate, it’s a good idea to stay on top of your personal tax burden throughout the year. The AICPA has debuted its own tax calculator, which is free, as are similar tools from the IRS, Turbotax and Bankrate.com.

