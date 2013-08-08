The 10 Hedge Funds With The Biggest Stake In Tesla Motors

Julia La Roche
Yesterday, Tesla Motors beat second quarter earnings expectations
by posting a surprise profit.

The stock was trading up more than 13% in the pre-market. It was last trading around $US152 per share.

The stock has been on an absolute tear this year. The shares have moved up 343.74% since the beginning of the year.

Here’s a rundown of 10 hedge funds with the biggest stake in the electronic car-maker, according to the most recent 13F data compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Cupps Capital Management (568,513 shares or a 0.48% stake)
  • Ecofin Ltd (442,597 shares or 0.37% stake)
  • Andor Capital Management (300,000 shares or a 0.25% stake)
  • Adage Capiutal Partners (242,416 shares or a 0.20% stake)
  • Columbus Circle Investors (211,347 shares or a 0.18% stake)
  • Blue Ridge Capital (200,000 shares or a 0.17% stake)
  • Dorsal Capital (165,000 shares)
  • Rail-Splitter Capital Management (135,000 shares)
  • RouteOne Investment Company (128,319 shares)
  • Ardsley Advisory Partners (127,900 shares)

Most of these positions are for the quarter ended 3/30/2013. Columbus Circle’s filing was for 6/30/2013, the Bloomberg data shows.

