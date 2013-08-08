The 10 Hedge Funds With The Biggest Stake In Tesla Motors

AP Images Blue Ridge Capital’s John Griffin

Yesterday, Tesla Motors beat second quarter earnings expectations

by posting a surprise profit.

The stock was trading up more than 13% in the pre-market. It was last trading around $US152 per share.

The stock has been on an absolute tear this year. The shares have moved up 343.74% since the beginning of the year.

Here’s a rundown of 10 hedge funds with the biggest stake in the electronic car-maker, according to the most recent 13F data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cupps Capital Management (568,513 shares or a 0.48% stake)

(568,513 shares or a 0.48% stake) Ecofin Ltd (442,597 shares or 0.37% stake)

(442,597 shares or 0.37% stake) Andor Capital Management (300,000 shares or a 0.25% stake)

(300,000 shares or a 0.25% stake) Adage Capiutal Partners (242,416 shares or a 0.20% stake)

(242,416 shares or a 0.20% stake) Columbus Circle Investors (211,347 shares or a 0.18% stake)

(211,347 shares or a 0.18% stake) Blue Ridge Capital (200,000 shares or a 0.17% stake)

(200,000 shares or a 0.17% stake) Dorsal Capital (165,000 shares)

(165,000 shares) Rail-Splitter Capital Management (135,000 shares)

(135,000 shares) RouteOne Investment Company (128,319 shares)

(128,319 shares) Ardsley Advisory Partners (127,900 shares)

Most of these positions are for the quarter ended 3/30/2013. Columbus Circle’s filing was for 6/30/2013, the Bloomberg data shows.

