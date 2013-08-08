The 10 Hedge Funds With The Biggest Stake In Tesla Motors

AP ImagesBlue Ridge Capital’s John Griffin
Yesterday, Tesla Motors beat second quarter earnings expectations
by posting a surprise profit.
The stock was trading up more than 13% in the pre-market. It was last trading around $US152 per share.
The stock has been on an absolute tear this year. The shares have moved up 343.74% since the beginning of the year.
Here’s a rundown of 10 hedge funds with the biggest stake in the electronic car-maker, according to the most recent 13F data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Cupps Capital Management (568,513 shares or a 0.48% stake)
- Ecofin Ltd (442,597 shares or 0.37% stake)
- Andor Capital Management (300,000 shares or a 0.25% stake)
- Adage Capiutal Partners (242,416 shares or a 0.20% stake)
- Columbus Circle Investors (211,347 shares or a 0.18% stake)
- Blue Ridge Capital (200,000 shares or a 0.17% stake)
- Dorsal Capital (165,000 shares)
- Rail-Splitter Capital Management (135,000 shares)
- RouteOne Investment Company (128,319 shares)
- Ardsley Advisory Partners (127,900 shares)
Most of these positions are for the quarter ended 3/30/2013. Columbus Circle’s filing was for 6/30/2013, the Bloomberg data shows.
