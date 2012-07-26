10 Hedge Funds That Could Be Getting Creamed On Zynga

Photo: Milken Institute

Social gaming giant Zynga, the creator of FarmVille, missed earnings expectations big time and cut forecasts yesterday causing the company’s stock price to nose dive. Shares of Zynga were last down more than 39% in pre-market trading on Thursday.



Now here’s a rundown of 10 hedge funds with the biggest stake in Zynga, according to data compiled by Bloomberg citing 13F regulatory filings from 3/31/2012.

One thing to note is hedge funds only have to report their long holdings in 13F regulatory filings

Partner Fund Management (~4.23 million shares)

Crosslink Capital (~2.11 million shares)

Citadel Advisors (~2.08 million shares)

Alyeska Investment Group (~2 million shares)

Chilton Investment Company (~1.72 million shares)

SAC Capital Advisors (~1.28 million shares)

Arrowstreet Capital (949,046 shares)

CR Intrinsic Investors (551,001 shares)

Joho Capital LLC (488,000 shares)

Millennium Management (486,500 shares)

Zynga, which was one of the hottest IPOs in 2011, said it earned an adjusted $0.01 per share, as it lost $22.8 million compared with $1.4 million profit in the year ago period.

