10 Hedge Funds Hammered By The Decline In Commodities

Commodities have taken their steepest decline since 2009. Silver and Oil dropped 8 per cent or more. The Goldman Sachs Commodity Index plunged 6.5%.



So, you might be wondering who the biggest losers are. Insider Monkey, your source for hedge fund holdings, tracks more than 250 hedge funds. We compiled the list of 10 hedge funds with the highest exposure to commodities.

These are based on 13F filings and show hedge funds’ positions at the end of December. We also don’t have data about hedge funds’ physical commodity/precious metal holdings, or their positions in futures markets.

