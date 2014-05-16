The 10 Jobs Where Recent Grads Are Happiest

If you want an easy transition into the real world, try a job in tech.

Occupations in STEM, especially technology, are the happiest professions out there for grads just starting out, according to a new study from CareerBliss, an online career community.

“Technology is constantly morphing, leaving a great deal of opportunities for new and rising talent,” said Heidi Golledge, CareerBliss co-founder.

And according to Forbes, the tech, web, and IT field has great pay. The median annual wages are in the $US90,000 to $US99,000 range and the opportunities are expanding. Jobs in tech have been projected to grow as much as 22% between 2012 and 2022, allowing for more open positions and more mobility.

CareerBliss analysed more than 25,000 independent company reviews and looked at things like who the person works for, their co-workers, their support and rewards, the growth opportunities available, and the company when determining their overall ‘happiness.’

This year’s 10 happiest jobs for new college grads are:

1. Java developer

2. Embedded software engineer

3. .NET developer

4. Medical technologist

5. QA engineer

6. Credit analyst

7. Management consultant

8. Network engineer

9. Data analyst

10. Web developer

