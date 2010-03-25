10 Groups Of People That Still Won't Have Healthcare Coverage Under Obamacare

“Universal coverage” is a bit of a stretch.
According to CBO estimates, 23 million Americans will be uninsured by 2019. And that’s before the inevitable lawsuits.
This was a mistake in the bill, which the White House is hurrying to fix:
Under the new law, insurance companies still would be able to refuse new coverage to children because of a pre-existing medical problem, said Karen Lightfoot, spokeswoman for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, one of the main congressional panels that wrote the bill Obama signed into law Tuesday.
If the cheapest available plan eats up more than 8 per cent of your income, you can decline coverage without penalty.
People who don't want coverage can pay the penalty.
For the young and healthy, it could be a decision that saves money.
Plenty of poor people refuse or don't know about the free coverage offered by Medicare. They will still have this right.
The Amish were the sole religion to obtain an exemption, though others will almost certainly sue for their own.
In other words, you've got three months before the penalty kicks in.
