Unleash your inner BBQ master with these 10 grilling accessories

Summer is coming up, which means that it’s time to break out the grill.

But if you want the best grilling experience, you’ll need the right gear.

Check out our list of barbecue accessories.

If you and your family are cheeseburger fans, we recommend getting a stuffed hamburger press.

This way, you can melt the cheese inside your burger, creating a dish that’s both gooey and delicious.

Cuisinart stuffed burger press: $US14.99 $US8.57 [43% off]

Eventually you’ll need to move your food off the grill.

It’s probably not a smart idea to try to do that with your fingers, so we recommend investing in a solid pair of tongs.

GrillPro stainless steel tong/turner: $US14.99 $US10.70 [29% off]

You’ll need a basting brush to make the most of your marinades. Just apply it using the brush over meats and vegetables.

Kitchen joy silicone basting brush: $US15.00 $US6.99 [53% off]

Upgrade the taste of your meat with a marinade injector.

This way, the inside of your meat will be just as delicious as the exterior.

Mr Grill marinade injector: $US29.95 $US14.95 [50% off]

Skewers

One word: kebabs.

You’ll need metal skewers to grill meats and vegetables. Definitely worth the investment in our opinion.

Steven Raichlen stainless steel grilling skewers: $US14.99

For pulled pork or pulled chicken, you’ll need a pair of meat shredders.

These things will help you quickly rip apart large pieces of meat.

Kassa meat claws: $US19.95 $US11.95 [40% off]

If you’re grilling thin slices of meat (say, bacon or Korean barbecue styled meat), you’ll want a grill press.

It will prevent your meat from curling up.

Lodge pre-season rectangular cast-iron grill press: $US27.50 $US16.97 [38% off]

Fish is way more delicate that steak — so it makes sense that you’ll want something a bit more heavy duty for grilling it.

A fish grill basket will keep your fish from breaking apart on the grill.

Weber original stainless steel fish basket: $US34.99 $US28.39 [19% off]

This one’s pretty self-explanatory: you’ll want your meat properly cooked.

We recommend that you get a digital one. It will beep when your meat is done.

Smart digital meat thermometer: $US50.00 $US15.99 [68% off]

It’s important to pound your meat before you grill it.

After pounding it, the meat’s thickness will be uniform, which will make the meat cook through quicker and more evenly.

Kitchen basics professional grade tenderizer: $US29.99 $US12.95 [57% off]

After all your grilling is done, things are going to be dirty.

You’ll want a solid grill brush that gets the hard to reach areas.

Weber grill brush: $US11.84 $US7.99 [33% off]

