10 Great Quotes To Celebrate Benjamin Franklin On His Birthday

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.



Benjamin Franklin is today remembered both as a great American statesman and as the scientist who flew a kite with a key in a thunderstorm. But for many Americans, Franklin is most affectionately recalled for his witty remarks and pithy proverbs. To help celebrate his 306th birthday on January 17, 2012, here are 10 favourite Franklin quotes.

1. Living a moral life

“A good conscience is a continual Christmas.”

2. Staying calm

“Anger is never without Reason, but seldom with a good One.”

3. The importance of monetary responsibility

“A penny saved is a penny earned.”

4. War

“All wars are follies, very expensive and mischievous ones.”

5. Keeping your nose out of others’ business

“He that blows the coals in quarrels that he has nothing to do with, has no right to complain if the sparks fly in his face.”

6. Arranged marriages

“Where there’s marriage without love, there will be love without marriages.”

7. The uncertainty of life

“But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

8. Liberties

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

9. Keeping secrets

“Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”

10. Sleeping

“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”

