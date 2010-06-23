10 Great Stories Michael Hastings Wrote Before He Brought Down Gen. Stanley McChrystal

Michael Hastings, author of the bombshell Rolling Stone profile of Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

A day after it leaked out onto the Internet, Michael Hastings’ bombshell Rolling Stone profile of Gen. Stanley McChrystal has done enough damage to the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan that he is expected to resign over the derisive comments he made about President Obama and his senior advisers.How many other 30-year-old journalists can say their reporting, (especially long-form magazine reporting) has made such an immediate impact on international affairs?



“I’m actually shocked by the response,” hastings told Newsweek, where he used to work. “Because usually we end up ignoring Afghanistan, so I’m quite surprised it’s creating such a stir.”

The McChrystal piece is arguably Hasting’s biggest story to date. But it was preceded by an impressive portfolio.

In addition to writing a heart-wrenching memoir that was reviewed by George Packer in the The New York Times’ Sunday Book Review, Hastings has also served as Newsweek’s Baghdad correspondent, and his byline has appeared in the pages of GQ, The Washington Post, The L.A. Times, The Daily Beast and various other publications, according to his bio on True/Slant, where he blogs primarily about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Published: August 30, 2005 Synopsis: 'Nearing the end of their tour in Iraq, National Guard troops from Louisiana face an uncertain homecoming.' The lede: Three soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard sat Monday in one of the many chow halls on Camp Liberty, eyes glued to the wide screen television in the corner that bears witness to Hurricane Katrina's battering of their home state. 'The eye of the storm went over my parish,' said Staff Sergeant Chris Nappier, 28, from New Orleans. 'It's passing over the hospital where my mum works. She's a nurse. She's still there with her patients.' Spc. John Basco, also in his 20s, shook his head. 'I had to get emergency leave on the last squall to go home to fix the flooding in my basement. I can't imagine what this is going to do.' Keep reading >> Published: January 12, 2007 Synopsis: 'As American and Iraqi forces try (again) to take control of central Baghdad, they find ominous pointers of sectarian problems to come.' The lede: The fight on Haifa Street started over 27 dead bodies. '20 male, seven female,' says Lt. Col. Steve Duke, an American adviser to the Iraq Army. The bodies were dumped a week ago in a side alley off one of the main thoroughfares in Baghdad; they were apparently family members of an Iraqi police chief. The locals were too afraid to remove them, so Duke ordered his team to pick them up. That's about when the insurgents started to shoot from the high-rises at Duke's men, along with the Iraqi Army soldiers who were in the Haifa Street neighbourhood. It was, says Duke gruffly, 'a big s--t fight,' a Saturday afternoon when the enemy decided not to run away. Says S/Sgt. Dennis Saxton, who was on the mission to retrieve the bodies: 'As soon as the sun went down, it was boom, boom, boom, and the fireworks started.' Keep reading >> Published: March 29, 2008 Synopsis: Hastings wrote a memoir about falling in love with his fiance, 28-year-old aid worker Andi Parhamovich, while reporting in Baghdad. She was killed in a car bombing in January 2007. This excerpt is about the day she died. The lede: Andi wakes up Wednesday morning in Baghdad. She takes an hour to get ready. She showers, brushes her teeth, and thinks about placing a Crest whitening strip on her smile. She eats only a Zone bar, high nutrition, and drinks a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice from her small refrigerator. Her room is in the Ramal Hotel off Karrada Street on the fourth floor. It is a two-star establishment pretending to be four-star. Lots of gold and dark reds. There is only a single bed in her double room; she asked for the second bed to be taken out to make space for her yoga mat. The drapes on her window overlooking the compound are always closed. She puts on her jeans, a long-sleeved white button-down shirt, and a navy blue blazer. She checks her email on a laptop with a wireless connection, sends a message to her friend in New York, giving advice on relationship troubles. She grabs her black bag and folder with pen and paper. She closes and locks the door. Keep reading >> Published: May 12, 2008 Synopsis: 'Iraq is not an intellectual exercise. The war has real, personal consequences.' The lede: In July 2006, four young American Army officers sat at an Italian restaurant in Sackets Harbor, N.Y., about 20 miles from Ft. Drum. Three lieutenants and a captain, they were all friends, all platoon leaders in the 10th Mountain Division; one of them was my younger brother, Jeff, then 23 years old. It was their last meal together before deploying to Iraq. Two years later, none of the infantrymen remembers what he ordered that night; they all remember what was said: 'Statistically, one in four of us is going to get injured or killed over there.' Keep reading >> Published: April, 2009 Synopsis: 'You might agree with the president that Afghanistan is the war we should have been fighting all along. You might agree with the prevailing military wisdom, that what we need to do there is what we (finally) did in Iraq: a massive infusion of troops and a clear commitment to 'counterinsurgency.' The Daily Beast: Published: January 19, 2010 Synopsis: 'Netroots wizard Joe Trippi is one of a group of American campaign consultants descending on Baghdad in hopes of shaping the March elections and the shape of politics to come.' The lede: The violence in Iraq may have subsided of late, but the political combat is on the rise. This week, the country's election organisers will officially bar nearly 500 candidates from seeking office--most of whom are Sunni, a move that has enraged the Sunni community. Boycotts have been threatened, and protests planned. Amid the tumult, a new kind of American hired gun has arrived on the scene: U.S. political consultants--netroots wizard Joe Trippi the most prominent among them--with plans to shape the emerging political landscape by electing moderate voices to the national parliament. Keep reading >> Published: May 7, 2010 Synopsis: Hastings weighs in on the sale of Newsweek, his former employer, in an essay on The Huffington Post. The lede: I'm a saddened by the for sale sign that's been put up at Newsweek. For what it's worth, I hope they find a buyer who can keep the magazine alive. There are bunch of good people working there, and as the magazine's recent cover on Afghanistan demonstrated, Newsweek still has the capacity to put out really strong journalism. But since I need to get a bit of traffic to my site this month, I'm going to weigh in with my own personal view. What I think went wrong, and why. Keep reading >> Published: June 22, 2010 Synopsis: In case you haven't read it yet... The lede: 'How'd I get screwed into going to this dinner?' demands Gen. Stanley McChrystal. It's a Thursday night in mid-April, and the commander of all U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is sitting in a four-star suite at the Hôtel Westminster in Paris. He's in France to sell his new war strategy to our NATO allies -- to keep up the fiction, in essence, that we actually have allies. Since McChrystal took over a year ago, the Afghan war has become the exclusive property of the United States. Opposition to the war has already toppled the Dutch government, forced the resignation of Germany's president and sparked both Canada and the Netherlands to announce the withdrawal of their 4,500 troops. McChrystal is in Paris to keep the French, who have lost more than 40 soldiers in Afghanistan, from going all wobbly on him. Keep reading >> And don't miss... Summer Reading: Six Big Media Stories You Should Catch Up On >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.