10 Stunning Views From Hotel Room Windows

During our travels around the globe, we have stayed in some pretty gorgeous rooms.
But a beautiful room means nothing if it looks out at a brick wall.
On the other hand, a drab room can be seriously lightened up by an amazing view.
So we rounded the 10 best hotel room views we’ve ever seen.
Hotel Duquesne is a comfortable 34-room hotel in the 7th Arrondissement within walking distance to Left Bank tourist sites, such as the Musee d'Orsay and the Eiffel Tower. Some rooms even boast exceptional views of the iconic structure, built in 1889 by on the occasion of the World's Fair in Paris.
Villa la Estancia is the high-end hotel in a cluster of three sister resorts, and offers a nice reprieve from the crazy, party hotels Cabo is known for -- the grounds are pristine, the pool isn't teeming with underaged partiers, and the rooms are large. Some rooms look out over the crystal-clear ocean towards Land's End, a rock formation located right where the Sea of Cortes and the Pacific Ocean meet. Seals and sea lions can be seen sunbathing in the area.
Set in a wildlife refuge more than 700 feet above the Jackson Valley, the Spring Creek Ranch is a great choice, during all seasons, for an outdoor getaway. Winter activities include sleigh rides and snowshoeing across the properties vast grounds, and summertime brings horseback riding and hiking. But no matter the season, the views from the condos of the majestic Tetons are jaw-dropping.
One of Costa Rica's most tranquil resorts, the Arenal Kioro Suites and Spa takes full advantage of its natural setting near Arenal Volcano. The rooms, restaurants, and pool all offer gorgeous views of the active volcano, which is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world with lava flows daily. However, feat not; seismologists say the activity is calming down, making it less likely to cause significant damage in the near future.
It's not an icon like the Plaza or Pierre, but so what? The Mandarin is one of the most luxe options in the city, offering a world-renowned spa, a chic Asian-fusion restaurant, and an indoor pool with amazing views. Some rooms also have gorgeous views overlooking Columbus Circle and Central Park, must-see spots in New York City.
This adults-only resort has a trendy, sexy vibe while still maintaining quaint touches from its history as a sea captain's home. The hotel boasts four private beaches, and with these turquoise waters more typical of the Caribbean than of the North Atlantic, it's no wonder the resort, and Bermuda in general, is popular among celebrities who want stay away from the crowds without having to give up the crystalline waters and the gorgeous beaches of destinations further south.
At the boutique Ambassade Hotel, no two rooms are the same, yet all feature classic Louis XVI-inspired décor and free Wi-Fi. Some have charming features such as beamed, vaulted ceilings and crystal chandeliers, but our favourites are those with views overlooking Amsterdam's famous canals, which in total span over 62 miles.
Location is key at this 52-room luxury condo resort, which is situated directly on Grace Bay and less than a minute's walk from the island's best shopping and dining sites. Seen from numerous rooms, Grace Bay is frequently ranked among the world's best beaches, with crystalline waters, golden sand and excellent snorkelling. This is also one of the most popular sunset viewing spots on the island.
The Resort at Squaw Creek is one of the largest in Squaw Valley, an area that attracts about 600,000 skiers per season. A ski lift by the hotel transports skiers and hikers to the slopes year-round, and during the summer, the resort's plunge pool and waterslide, and golf course open. Rooms are attractive with homey décor, and many feature gas fireplace and gorgeous mountain views.
