10 Google+ Accounts to Circle

Google+ has surpassed a few hurdles in its quest to stay relevant. It is clearly

going to be bigger than Google Wave and Google Buzz. Google+ amazingly

already has over 25 million users and it clearly has Facebook’s attention.

Google+ should also have Twitter’s full attention, as many have switched from

posting updates on Twitter to now posting updates on Google+.

It surely will be interesting to see how it all plays out. If you are new

to Google+ – here below are 10 accounts you should consider adding to one of your

circles. I have focused on important Google+ users who post interesting things often.

Pete Cashmore – The founder of Mashable posts often with stories and opinions surrounding the field of social media. With over 100,000 followers already – this is one of the most popular Google+ accounts on the planet.

Kevin Rose – The founder of Digg and current Angel Investor adds helpful tidbits about Google+. And with over 100,000 followers – Kevin’s Google+ account is one with a lot of comments and interaction.

Matt Cutts – As the head of Google’s webspam team, Matt has an extremely unique view and presence in the world of SEO. Matt posts information about gadgets, technology, and Google in general.

Mark Cuban – The owner of the Dallas Mavericks and legendary tech entrepreneur maintains an active Google+ account. You’ll find updates about technology, sports, finance, as well as other interesting tidbits and thoughts.

Ashton Kutcher – With over 7 million Twitter followers, Ashton has always been a social media visionary. It is interesting to watch how Ashton leverages his Google+ account as compared with his historic Twitter feed.

Bill Gross – This man is credited with inventing sponsored search – which in my view has been the single most important invention for the web economy. Bill frequently publishes updates on Google+ surrounding his entrepreneurial projects and his view of where technology is headed.

Larry Page – As the current CEO of Google, Larry is ultimately in charge of all Google products including Google+. And with almost 300,000 users following his account – Larry’s Google+ profile is the most popular on the web. (besides of course Mark Zuckerberg, who has almost 500,000 followers even though he has never made a post)



Kara Swisher – The famous technology columnist who founded All Things Digital, maintains an active Google+ profile. Kara publishes original opinions, breaking news, and important topics surrounding technology and companies that are making an impact.

Rand Fishkin – In the world of SEO – Rand is a true legend. He is able to clearly explain and highlight how SEO is changing and what web publishers should consider. His Google+ account is engaging and it offers important strategies and ideas for webmasters.

Evan Britton – You can also follow my Google+ account for internet marketing and social media posts. I focus on tips for how web publishers can better monetise their content along with updates and views about Google+ and Twitter.



