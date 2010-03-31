US

10 Golden Principles Of Successful Web Apps

Bianca Male

Fred Wilson gave a talk at the Future Of Web Apps conference in Miami in late February. His topic: The 10 golden principles of successful Web apps.

Here’s a summary; the video is embedded below.

  1. Speed is always the most important feature.
  2. Your service must be useful right away, not after an hour of set-up.
  3. Your software should have a personality and voice.
  4. Less is always more when you first launch.
  5. Make your app programmable — allow others to add on to it in some way.
  6. Individuals should be able to personalise your app (both users and programmers).
  7. Make sure everything in your application has a unique, comprehensible URL (the REST approach).
  8. Build your app so that it’s optimised to be found in terms of both social media and search.
  9. Make it visually clean.
  10. Be playful — you can turn anything into a game.



The 10 Golden Principles of Successful Web Apps from Carsonified on Vimeo.

You can check out a transcript of the talk here.

