Fred Wilson gave a talk at the Future Of Web Apps conference in Miami in late February. His topic: The 10 golden principles of successful Web apps.



Here’s a summary; the video is embedded below.

Speed is always the most important feature. Your service must be useful right away, not after an hour of set-up. Your software should have a personality and voice. Less is always more when you first launch. Make your app programmable — allow others to add on to it in some way. Individuals should be able to personalise your app (both users and programmers). Make sure everything in your application has a unique, comprehensible URL (the REST approach). Build your app so that it’s optimised to be found in terms of both social media and search. Make it visually clean. Be playful — you can turn anything into a game.







The 10 Golden Principles of Successful Web Apps from Carsonified on Vimeo.

You can check out a transcript of the talk here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.