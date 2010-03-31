Fred Wilson gave a talk at the Future Of Web Apps conference in Miami in late February. His topic: The 10 golden principles of successful Web apps.
Here’s a summary; the video is embedded below.
- Speed is always the most important feature.
- Your service must be useful right away, not after an hour of set-up.
- Your software should have a personality and voice.
- Less is always more when you first launch.
- Make your app programmable — allow others to add on to it in some way.
- Individuals should be able to personalise your app (both users and programmers).
- Make sure everything in your application has a unique, comprehensible URL (the REST approach).
- Build your app so that it’s optimised to be found in terms of both social media and search.
- Make it visually clean.
- Be playful — you can turn anything into a game.
The 10 Golden Principles of Successful Web Apps from Carsonified on Vimeo.
You can check out a transcript of the talk here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.