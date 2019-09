10 Gigantic Mega-Cap Stocks That Yield Way More Than Treasuries

Bank of America’s Stephen Suttmeier is out with a list of companies that combine two of their favourite themes: Global mega-caps and high yields.



They note that mega caps generally, are set for a long period of dominance reversing a long underperformance trend.

Photo: Bank of America

As for the high yielders, they are:

BMW (Market Cap $55.5 5 billion, Dividend Yield 3.45%)

ConocoPhillips (Market Cap $97.1 billion, Dividend Yield 3.46%)

Du Pont (Market Cap $49.3 billion Dividend Yield 3.10%)

GlaxoSmithKline (Market Cap $112.8 billion, Dividend Yield 5.50%)

Imperial Tobacco (Market Cap $39.6 billion, Dividend Yield 4.24%)

Nestle (Market Cap $202 billion, Dividend Yield 3.46%)

Procter & Gamble (Market Cap: $184.9 billion, Dividend Yield 3.13%)

Ricket Benckiser (Market Cap $40.6 billion, Dividend Yield 3.95%)

Toronto Dominion (Market Cap $75.7 billion, Dividend Yield 3.47%)

Vodafone Group (Market Cap $134.9 billion, Dividend Yield 5.88%)

