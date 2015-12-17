10 gifts guys REALLY want for Christmas

Wine Enthusiast / Samantha Lee One guy wants to relive the ’60s with every sip of whiskey.

Sometimes, the gift your guy really wants is not the one he’s asking for.

Only under the guarantee of anonymity (and the promise he won’t be judged!) does what a man really want for the holidays come to the surface.

We asked the men of Business Insider what they really want for the holidays this season — and it’s certainly an interesting mix.

From connected activewear to super-useful tech gadgets, there’s sure to be something your recipient would enjoy. Take advantage of the brash honesty of BI’s male employees.

The Canary automated all-in-one security device is both useful and fun. Amazon.com 'If I could spy on my dog, check for bumps in the night without leaving my bedroom, and possibly catch a robber, that would give me great peace of mind,' one BI staffer said. 'Paying a lower renter's insurance bill every year would just be icing on the home security cake.' Price: $180 The Tag Heuer Connected is the perfect substitute for the Apple Watch. Tag Heuer 'The TAG Connected looks like a cool smartwatch that also really looks like a watch,' a BI staffer said. 'Plus, TAG has set up a program where you can trade the Connected in for a 'real' TAG watch after two years.' Price: $1,500 A Tile tracking device is perfect for the absentminded man. Amazon 'Because I am extremely forgetful and lose everything that I own. Especially my keys,' one BI staffer confessed. Price: $25 Connected activewear is 'ideal for the data-obsessed fitness guru.' Athos One BI staffer is asking for gear from Athos, which is 'activewear containing sensors that track exactly what muscles are firing and how hard, allowing you to get the most out of your workout and avoid injuries.' Price: $199 A quality, full-grain leather belt is something he'll use forever. http://thirteen50leather.com/ A forward-thinking, utilitarian BI staffer asked for a quality leather belt. 'Quality leather only looks better with age and is truly a 'buy it for life' piece,' he said. Price: $55 'I'd really like to go on vacation.' Shutterstock / tomas del amo 'I figure any new product would make life convenient, but the memories and experiences of a vacation are priceless,' one BI staffer said. 'Happiness trumps utility.' A kinetic energy-based phone charger that uses the energy he spends. Amazon.com Ampy is an external battery pack that uses your movements -- walking, running -- to generate energy that can then power your phone or other electronics. 'With all the hype of pedometers and fitness tracking, this is a pretty cool gadget to keep with you,' one BI staffer said. Price: $99 'The Ricoh GR II camera is highly regarded by amateur and pro photographers alike.' Amazon.com 'It is essentially a DSLR in a pocket-size point-and-shoot camera, and it's very easy to use,' one guy told us. 'It takes crisp, high-resolution photos. It's probably the best camera you can get for under $600.' Price: $568 A classy spirit decanter, with a matching set of glasses. wineenthusiast.com 'Because I want to relive the elegance of the '60s with every sip!' one BI staffer said. Price: $70 An iMac 5K Retina can do it all. Apple 'I live in a small Manhattan apartment and would love to have a screen of that quality in my bedroom without having to buy a new (and nearly as expensive) TV,' one BI staffer said. 'Plus, as a creative professional, it has pro-level computing power without pro-level costs.' Price: $1,800 to $2,300

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.