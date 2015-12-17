10 gifts guys REALLY want for Christmas

Sometimes, the gift your guy really wants is not the one he’s asking for.
Only under the guarantee of anonymity (and the promise he won’t be judged!) does what a man really want for the holidays come to the surface.
We asked the men of Business Insider what they really want for the holidays this season — and it’s certainly an interesting mix.
From connected activewear to super-useful tech gadgets, there’s sure to be something your recipient would enjoy. Take advantage of the brash honesty of BI’s male employees.
'If I could spy on my dog, check for bumps in the night without leaving my bedroom, and possibly catch a robber, that would give me great peace of mind,' one BI staffer said. 'Paying a lower renter's insurance bill every year would just be icing on the home security cake.'
Price: $180
A forward-thinking, utilitarian BI staffer asked for a quality leather belt. 'Quality leather only looks better with age and is truly a 'buy it for life' piece,' he said.
Price: $55
'I figure any new product would make life convenient, but the memories and experiences of a vacation are priceless,' one BI staffer said. 'Happiness trumps utility.'
Ampy is an external battery pack that uses your movements -- walking, running -- to generate energy that can then power your phone or other electronics.
'With all the hype of pedometers and fitness tracking, this is a pretty cool gadget to keep with you,' one BI staffer said.
Price: $99
'It is essentially a DSLR in a pocket-size point-and-shoot camera, and it's very easy to use,' one guy told us. 'It takes crisp, high-resolution photos. It's probably the best camera you can get for under $600.'
Price: $568
'Because I want to relive the elegance of the '60s with every sip!' one BI staffer said.
Price: $70
'I live in a small Manhattan apartment and would love to have a screen of that quality in my bedroom without having to buy a new (and nearly as expensive) TV,' one BI staffer said. 'Plus, as a creative professional, it has pro-level computing power without pro-level costs.'
Price: $1,800 to $2,300
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.