10 Gadgets With Too Many Stupid Features

There is nothing wrong with offering a feature-packed product, but it is possible to take things a little too far. The following gadgets definitely illustrate convergence at its worst.



10 Gadgets With Too Many Features →



content=”It’s a gun! No, it’s a knife! Actually it’s a gun AND a knife. That’s right – the G.R.A.D .22 calibre gun knife is two kills in one. [Link]”

content=”A coffee mug that doubles as a mouse? It’s almost a good idea. [lwk via Link]”

content=”Traffic jams just got a whole lot more entertaining with these rims that feature a built-in LCD screen. Then again, motorists trying to catch up on the Today show while driving next to you on the highway may be the reason for the traffic jam in the first place. [Link]”

content=”What song goes best with electrocuting a mugger? Find out with this leopard skin Taser with built-in 1GB mp3 player. [Link]”

content=”The Rong Zun 758 Razor is a GSM phone with a decent feature set – like dual SIM card slots, a 2.6-inch touchscreen, 3-megapixel camera, MP3/MP4 player, FM radio, GPRS, Bluetooth connectivity and a microSD slot. However, the record goes off the track with the addition of a working shaver hidden under a cover on the bottom. [i-Pmart via Link]”

content=”Bring some high-tech to your Oktoberfest with a pair of lederhosen that features a built-in set of mp3 controls. Also available in a stylish hunting jacket. [Link]”

content=”This is actually a pretty cool product, but the last thing our chubby society needs is one device that can make hot dogs, pop popcorn, boil eggs and warm buns at the same time. [Link]”

content=”The latest product from world renowned over-the-top toilet maker Toto makes each trip to the bathroom like a physical at the doctor’s office. It features a weight scale, a BMI indicator, a blood sugar and blood pressure monitor as well as urine temperature measurement and analysis to help women keep track of menstruation cycles. Plus the whole thing can be networked to your PC via Wi-Fi. [Link]”

content=”Imagine what MacGyver could have done with a Swiss Army knife that has 85 distinct functions. [ThinkGeek via Link]”

content=”China is one country where the whole anti-smoking movement has yet to take hold. Perhaps that is why a company would invest the resources in developing a mobile phone with a bult-in cigarette holder. [Link via 28phone]”

content=”If you liked 10 Gadgets With Too Many Features, you’ll love:

10 Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic

7 Gadgets That Speed Up Tasks You Have No Patience For

The Most Ridiculous ‘As Seen On TV’ Gadgets“

