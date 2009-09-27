





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/6e7a6c79721df7492b3ac700/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/10-gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-2009-9/gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-1" caption="" source="" alt="swineflusubway" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Some bad news about the Swine Flu, which is supposed to come back in a big way this fall:

The World Health organisation (WHO) now believes pharmaceutical copmanies can make 3 billion vaccinations a year — about 2 billion less than WHO originally hoped.

You’re probably not going to get a swine flu vaccination at work.

Any vaccines at all won’t go out till October 6, and even then almost all will be the FluMist nasal spray version, which the CDC says is “not recommended for infants under 2, adults over 49, pregnant women or anyone with a range of underlying health problems.”

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a81a7acb309242159b05a55/image.jpg" link="http://gizmodo.com/" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Some good news about the Swine Flu:

Swine flu isn’t nearly as deadly as anybody originally thought.

But it’s still nasty! So we’ve come up with 10 Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic

See the gadgets →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-1″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”What if airborne Swine Flu microbes land on your toothbrush? Yeah…it could happen. The Sonicare Flexcare toothbrush can eliminate that problem with a built-in UV sanitizer. [Amazon and Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f1c5b2f92510b7a35a5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-2″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”For many of us, the fear of the Swine Flu is matched only by the fear of looking stupid while wearing a mask in public. Using the masks as an outlet for artistic creativity is a great way to overcome this problem. [Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f25767634586d30d5f4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-3″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”Doorhandles in public places could be breeding grounds for the swine flu virus. This simple germ handler hook will make quick work of it without actual physical contact. [Handler]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f2ef49b33082f1886ba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-4″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”If you have an iPhone or iPod touch, you will soon be able to get up-to-date information on the spread of Swine Flu in your area. It still has to go through the approval process, but in the meantime you still have the Google case map and CDC’s Twitter feed to keep you in-the-know. [Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f37d7a64a0c2ea9ce4c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-5″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”If masks and hand washing simply don’t alleviate your fears, the DuPont TK555T HazMat suit is the ultimate in paranoia technology. It features a ‘level A’ rating – which will not only protect you from germs, but also WMD chemicals like Lewisite, Mustard, Tabun, Sarin, Soman, and VX gas just in case WWIII breaks out. [Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f4022870b20496b63a4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-6″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”The HYSO Doorknob Germ Killer sprays a mist of hospital-grade disinfectant on your filthy doorknobs every 15-minutes. [Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f498546f0197d9e4a92/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-7″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”The Halo vacuum claims to utilise UV rays to kill any mould, dust mites, germs, viruses, bacteria and, hopefully, any deadly pork-related microbes that might be lurking in your carpet and mattress. [Halo via Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f52ca8cfe42610c98e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-8″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”Like most of the products Thanko puts out, this USB air filtering mask seems stupid at first – but global panic is starting to make it look like a stroke of genius. [Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f5de4755a197fe9a29e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-9″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”This air shower is intended for cleanrooms, but given our current situation, it would be ideal for removing surface contamination that may be lurking on our clothes. [Clean Air Products]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f66ea46c2736f383b4e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gadgets-to-protect-you-from-the-falls-swine-flu-pandemic-10″

title=”Gadgets To Protect You From The Fall’s Swine Flu Pandemic”

content=”This handy UV wand can kill 99% of all bacteria and viruses when held over a suspicious area for 10 seconds. Quick – somebody wand all the pigs! [ThinkGeek via Link]”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abe1f708d17692e3dcec050/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.