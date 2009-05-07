10 Gadgets And Trinkets That Cost Less Than The Overpriced Kindle DX

We like Amazon’s new widescreen Kindle, the DX, and were amazed to learn Kindle sales are now 35% of Amazon’s book sales when Kindle editions are available.



But for the thing to really take off for Amazon (AMZN), it simply must cost less than $489.

To demonstrate this point, here are we’ve rounded up 10 pricey gadgets and trinkets you can buy right now for less than $489:

Xbox 360 Pro Console 60GB with 2 Bonus Games

Nintendo Wii System Ski And Fit Bundle – Wii Fit with Balance Board, Extra Remote & Nunchuk Controller, & We Ski Game

Samsung LN22A450 22-Inch 720p LCD HDTV, Black

Nikon D40 6.1MP Digital SLR Camera Kit with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED II AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor Lens

ASUS Eee PC 1000HE 10-Inch Netbook (1.66 GHz Intel Atom N280 Processor, 1 GB RAM, 160 GB Hard Drive, 10 GB Eee Storage, Bluetooth, XP Home, 9.5 Hour Battery Life) Black

An Apple TV for your living room and your bathroom

A pair of his and her’s iPhones

14k White Gold Tiffany Style Heart Charm Bracelet

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN She’s Back Confetti Shoes in Pink

Movado Men’s Museum Black Genuine Leather Strap Watch #0605761

