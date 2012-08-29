These 10 Revolutionary Concept Cars Are The Future Of Transportation

Photo: YouTube/AutomotiveReview

What will the cars we drive look like 10, 15 and 20 years from now?Cars that drive themselves, or anticipate our every move—even a car that flies—could all be part of the automotive landscape.



Most of the car concepts that follow aren’t yet in production, but they provide a compelling glimpse into what the future might hold.

One thing’s for sure: All of them illustrate the trend toward boosting fuel efficiency and automation while not sacrificing design or performance.

Mercedes Benz F-125! Concept This car, which Mercedes says is intended to give the public a look at what cars will be like in 2025, uses fuel cell technology and runs on hydrogen, which has a far greater range than electric vehicles. Mercedes says it can go as far as 621 miles on a tank of hydrogen, with a fuel economy of 105 miles per gallon. It will be able to rely on a driver's hand gestures to understand and execute commands. The car has autonomous features, automatically change lanes on one-way roads and navigating traffic jams without driver involvement. BMW i Concept Featured in the movie 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,' this sleek four-seater sports car is a plug-in hybrid that uses a three cylinder engine, optimising performance while ensuring high fuel efficiency. The car accelerates from 0 to 62 miles per hour in under five seconds, while achieving 104 miles per gallon in fuel efficiency. Chevrolet EN-V Concept General Motors' goal for this electric vehicle is to be a connected, zero-emissions personal transportation car that addresses issues with traffic congestion, parking availability, air quality and affordability. At 1,100 pounds and less than 50 inches long, it's one-third the size of a conventional automobile. Running on a lithium-ion battery, it has a driving range of 25 miles. Ford Evos Concept Unveiled in September 2011, this car has a lithium-ion plug-in hybrid powertrain, along with a host of technologies that make the car your ideal personal assistant. The car takes advantage of data from the cloud, like the driver's work schedule and local traffic and weather conditions, to anticipate driver demands. It can even monitor air quality data to suggest a 'healthier' route to the destination. Volkswagen Hover Car Concept This car was the result of the 'People's Car Project,' created by users of an online platform and refined by Volkswagen. Designed for the Chinese market, it's a two-seater, zero-emission city car that literally flies over other cars, just above the ground, if you can believe it. See The Rest At The Fiscal Times > Contine Reading The 10 Most Incredible Cars Of The Future >

