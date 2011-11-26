10 FREE Apps To Help You Survive Black Friday Madness

Photo: www.flickr.com
You’re going to need a lot more than trail mix and an economy-sized bottle of Advil to get you through Black Friday madness this week. The most important tool in your pocket or purse will be your mobile phone.
In fact, more than half of holiday shoppers plan on tapping their smartphones for support this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
With millions of apps to choose from, we rounded up a list of the apps that should be front and centre on your phone on Friday.
The best part? They won’t even cost you a dime.
Face it: If you're braving Black Friday crowds this year, you're probably going to need a pick-me-up at some point.
Hit up the Happy Hours app to plot your after-shopping plans. It will use your location to pop out a list of nearby watering holes along with their food menus and drink specials.
User ratings clue you into which ones are your best bet. Bottoms up!
Coupon folders packed with clippings are a thing of the past.
If you've got your eye on Black Friday deals, don't leave home without loading CouponSherpa's handy app to your smartphone.
The app lets you locate in-store coupons in your area, which you can download in seconds and have ready at the cashier.
Check out how easy they've made it to turn your unwanted gift cards into cash, too.
Not all shops are equipped to handle the millions of questionable bladders that will walk through their doors this Friday.
Find a toilet on the go with this fun app from Sit or Squat.
ShopSavvy's mobile shopping app lets Android and iPhone users scan QR and barcodes to unlock pricing information on countless products.
The people have spoken: This app has been downloaded 20 million times.
Get yours here.
FatWallet.com has mastered the Black Friday app. Use their smartphone app to keep track of all your favourite sales ads, filter by category and compare deals.
Once you've got your picks 'favorited' you can share your list with friends or family via text and coordinate your shopping plans.
Gas prices are are about as predictable as your mother-in-law's mood swings on Thanksgiving day.
Take out the guesswork with GasBuddy's handy app. All it needs is your location and it'll spit out the cheapest gas rates in your area.
Droid users will love this one.
With DealsDroid, you can track all your deals from sites like Slickdeals and Fatwallet from your phone. Keep track of your coupons, rebates and set up keywords to filter out deals.
FastMall is a game-changer for you mall rats out there.
The app maps out the largest shopping malls in the U.S., U.K., Canada and France.
It lets you track your parked car and find the nearest bathroom and food court. And if you're lugging your stroller-bound tots around, it also points you in the direction of elevators.
Get rid of the dozen store rewards cards dangling from your keychain with the CardStar app.
Once you've got your cards loaded onto the app, you can access them right from your phone. Just show the cashier your barcode at the check-out and they'll scan them like the real thing.
Good for Droids, iPhones and Blackberrys.
Goodzer's free app is like a personal shopper in your pocket.
If you've got your eye on a certain product, just punch it into the app (the database contains info on more than 2 million items) and it'll spit out a list of nearby stores that carry it.
You'll get the price, availability and directions to the shop as well.
