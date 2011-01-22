10 Founders Who Came Back As CEO To Save The Company

Photo: AP

Google’s announcement yesterday that co-founder Larry Page would return as CEO caught the tech world by surprise. Mostly because that’s usually what a company does when it’s in trouble — and Google hardly needs saving.Still, it’s hardly an unusual move. Restoring power to a founder has shown itself to be an effective way at kicking the company into a higher gear, or transitioning to new long-term leadership.



Perhaps the most successful story is Steve Jobs at Apple, who rescued Apple from the grave and turned it into the world’s top tech brand.

But this strategy has also flopped in the past: You need look no further than Yahoo’s Jerry Yang, who wasn’t much better than Terry Semel before him, or Dell’s Michael Dell, who hasn’t been able to chase down HP, and is getting his butt kicked by Apple in key growth areas.

