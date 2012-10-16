Here are 10 forums every young entrepreneur should belong to.



Young Entrepreneur





This is the ideal forum for any entrepreneur seeking information, help, ideas or feedback. Being an active member of the forum, I know first hand that they have one of the most helpful communities out there.

Retire At 21

Michael Dunlop, an incredibly successful young, online entrepreneur created this forum for all entrepreneurs. If you’re looking for general discussions on entrepreneurship or website critiques in particular, this is the place to go.

Startup Nation

Besides Startupnation’s forum, they have a social network with over 80,000 members. Join this network and you’ll have access not only to the forum but also the marketplace and a huge amount of resources.

Teen Aspect

This forum is a great place for savvy teens who want to become successful young entrepreneurs. The community may be small, but everyone is devoted to helping others out.

Teen Business Forum

After joining this new forum not long ago, I was bombarded with friendly messages. It’s proved to be one of the best forums to network with other young entrepreneurs and certainly has the potential to become more popular.

Small Business Forums

This forum is primarily for small business owners with questions. Every topic having to do with starting a business is covered here.

Small Business Forum

Different types of small business owners team up here to share their knowledge and allow you to ask questions. If you plan on starting a business in the future, this is the place to go.

The Fastlane to Millions

This forum has an awesome theme that really adds to the experience. Definitely worth dropping by to learn about the best ways in making money.

The Admin Zone

The Admin Zone is a great place for online entrepreneurs to hang out. Have a problem, question or idea? Share it there and you’ll receive superb replies.

Digital Point

This massive forum covers every topic online. It’s the place to go to if you want to learn more about every aspect in the “online” world.

