Before And After Photos Of NFL Players Who Lost A Shocking Amount Of Weight When They Retired

Many former athletes struggle with weight gain after their playing careers end.This is especially true among football players.
However, some ex-players are able to buck the trend and actually lose a ton of weight. In each case, the players are now nearly unrecognizable.
One common theme among many of these players is their position.
Seven of the 10 players were offensive lineman suggesting that those players do more to push their body weight to an extreme level during their playing days than any other position.
Jeff Saturday was a 295-pound center who spent most of his career with the Colts and retired after the 2012 season.
Very slim Jeff Saturday @colts game. @indystar pic.twitter.com/rpHNKTx06x
-- Matt Kryger (@MattKryger) August 11, 2013
Nate Newton, a 320-pound offensive lineman, played most of his 14-year career with the Cowboys before retiring in 1999
JaMarcus Russell struggled with his weight with the Raiders and even more before attempting to get back into the NFL.
Brad Culpepper (no. 77) was a 275-pound defensive tackle for three different teams and retired after the 2000 season.
Antone Davis (no. 78) was a 330-pound offensive lineman and grew to 475 pounds after he stopped playing in 1997.
Antone Davis was recently a runner-up on NBC's 'The Biggest Loser,' where he lost more than 200 pounds.
Alan Faneca was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals and last played in 2010.
