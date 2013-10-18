Before And After Photos Of NFL Players Who Lost A Shocking Amount Of Weight When They Retired

Cork Gaines
Brad and Monica CulpepperCBS/Survivor

Many former athletes struggle with weight gain after their playing careers end.This is especially true among football players.

However, some ex-players are able to buck the trend and actually lose a ton of weight. In each case, the players are now nearly unrecognizable.

One common theme among many of these players is their position.

Seven of the 10 players were offensive lineman suggesting that those players do more to push their body weight to an extreme level during their playing days than any other position.

Jeff Saturday was a 295-pound center who spent most of his career with the Colts and retired after the 2012 season.

Here is Jeff Saturday at a recent Colts game

Nate Newton, a 320-pound offensive lineman, played most of his 14-year career with the Cowboys before retiring in 1999

Nate Newton is now a shell of his former self

JaMarcus Russell struggled with his weight with the Raiders and even more before attempting to get back into the NFL.

Earlier this year, JaMarcus Russell lost of ton of weight hoping for another shot in the NFL.

via @TEST_Football

Tom Nalen was a 290-pound center for the Denver Broncos, last playing in 2007.

A skinnier Tom Nalen was recently inducted into the Broncos's Ring of Fame.

Brad Culpepper (no. 77) was a 275-pound defensive tackle for three different teams and retired after the 2000 season.

via @monicaculpepper

Here is Brad Culpepper with his wife on the show 'Survivor.'

Antone Davis (no. 78) was a 330-pound offensive lineman and grew to 475 pounds after he stopped playing in 1997.

Antone Davis was recently a runner-up on NBC's 'The Biggest Loser,' where he lost more than 200 pounds.

Matt Birk was a 310-pound center for the Vikings and Ravens who retired last season.

Since he stopped playing, Matt Birk has lost 75 pounds and is now a model.

You can vote for Matt Birk at Challenge.com (via LarryBrownSports)

Alan Faneca was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals and last played in 2010.

Alan Faneca has lost 100 pounds since he stopped playing.

via @afan66 and ProFootballTalk.com

Mark Schlereth was a 290-pound offensive lineman for Washington and Denver and last played in 2000.

Mark Schlereth is now a slimmed-down commentator on ESPN.

David Pollack was a 260-pound linebacker for the Bengals, last playing in 2006.

David Pollack has lost a lot of weight and is now a college football commentator for ESPN.

via @davidpollack47

