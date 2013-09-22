10 Foods That Will Give You Energy

Next time you’re feeling that midday energy dip, don’t pour yourself another cup of coffee or reach for a candy bar.

Caffeine and sugar may give you an energy spike, but the crash that follows will leave you feeling even more tired than before.

Instead, try these 10 foods to help naturally boost your energy and keep you alert all day, elevating your mood and making you more productive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.