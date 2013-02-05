10 Convenience Foods That Even Americans Didn't Want To Eat

In 1918, the makers of Jell-O introduced a new flavour: coffee. Its release was ostensibly based on the logic that, since lots of people like to drink coffee with dessert, they'd be game for combining the two after-dinner treats. Not the case.

The company soon realised if anyone wants dessert coffee, they're going to have a cup of it. In fact, if anyone wants coffee at all, they're going to have a cup of it. Not surprisingly, this realisation came about the time they yanked the product off the shelves.

Coffee wasn't Jell-O's only misstep: Cola-flavored Jell-O was sold for about a year starting in 1942, and for a brief while, the clear, wiggly dessert was sold in celery and chocolate flavours, too.