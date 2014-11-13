American dietary preferences are changing.

Research firm NPD Group has revealed the top 10 foods that have surged in popularity over the past decade.

The firm surveyed consumers about their eating habits and compared it with data from a decade ago, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, which first published the report.

Foods that fared the best were ones that could be easily prepared and consumed at home, NPD said in a news release.

“We are still leaving the cooking to others. With restaurant visits down, the manufacturers of our foods are filling more of the need,” NPD Vice President Harry Balzer said in the release.

Here are the 10 foods taking over the American diet.

10. Pancakes

The number of Americans who consumed pancakes at least once over 2 weeks increased 5.3%, according to NPD.

9. Chips

Chip consumption increased by 6.1%.

8. Ice Cream Sandwiches

The frozen treats increased by 6.2%.

7. Bars

Prepackaged bars, which could include granola or cereal, saw consumption grow by 6.7%.

6. Fresh Fruit

The Americans surveyed consumed 7% more fruit.

5. Mexican Food

Fuelled by a growing Hispanic population, consumption surged 8.3%.

4. Poultry Sandwiches

Consumption of chicken and turkey sandwiches grew by 8.3%.

3. Pizza

Pizza’s popularity is up by 9.6%.

2. Bottled Water

Bottled water consumption grew by 10.7%.

1. Yogurt

Americans consuming the dairy staple at least once in 2 weeks grew by 12.5%.

