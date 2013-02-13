10 Dishes That Only Exist In New Orleans

Megan Willett
Oysters Rockefeller

New Orleans is known for its eclectic food — a mix of Cajun, French, Italian, African, Chinese and everything in between, the Louisiana city has cooked up some of the tastiest and most interesting foods around today.And though Gumbo and Jambalaya have become popular across the US, some of New Orleans’ favourite dishes are still just catching on.

From Mardi Gras King Cakes to a breakfast of cornmeal mush known as couche-couche, we rounded up 10 of the Big Easy foods that are still relatively unknown around the country.

Ya-Ka-Mein: A type of beef noodle soup with Cajun seasoning, chilli powder or Old Bay Seasoning added to the broth. Commonly found in Creole and Chinese restaurants.

Doberge: A 17-layer cake with alternating layers of cake and custard. Pronounced Dough-bash.

Sazerac: The official cocktail of New Orleans, it combines cognac or rye whiskey, a sugar cube, and Pechaud's bitters in a glass swirled with absinthe or Herbsaint.

Calas: Deep fried rice cakes made with sugar, flour, eggs and rice, then dusted with powdered sugar. Traditionally eaten at breakfast.

Hubig's Pies: A brand of mass-produce fried pies filled with fruit from the Simon Hubig Pie Company that opened in 1922.

Couche-Couche: A Cajun take on fried cornmeal, this is a traditional breakfast food. Can be eaten with add-ins like raisins, eggs, syrup, or milk.

Oysters Rockefeller: Oysters baked in their shells with herbs, breadcrumbs, and lots of butter. First made in 1899 at Antoine's restaurant in New Orleans.

Red Beans and Rice: Red beans slowly cooked with smoked ham, onions, celery, bell peppers, and spices. Served over rice.

King Cake: A ring of brioche dough (usually braided) that is streaked with cinnamon topped with green, gold, and purple sugar. Traditionally eaten for Mardi Gras.

