10 First-To-Market Products That Lost

A lot of emphasis is placed on the importance for entrepreneurs of innovation and creating your own market. Certainly, you are better off coming up with something novel than knocking off an existing product.

But being first-to-market is far from a guarantor of success. Many major markets are dominated by products and companies that came late to the party — sometimes very late.

We’ve made a list of 10 early giants in their fields that couldn’t hold-off the late-comers. In some cases, they weren’t literally the first to do something — that’s often a contested question anyway — but rather the first to catch on.

Each was once on top. Today, they are all either dead or insignificant. Don’t be like them.

Friendster

Despite what you may have heard, Friendster still exists, and is incredibly popular. But only in Asia.

Once upon a time, Friendster was the most exciting website in the western hemisphere too. The first major social network, Friendster came roaring out of the gate, picking up three million users in its first few months. It was up and running a year before MySpace, let alone Facebook. With such a head start, how did Friendster fail?

The first thing most people remember about Friendster, after it got popular, is that it was infuriatingly slow and unreliable. Friendster simply wasn't ready for its success and wasn't able to scale. This provided a lot of incentive to its users to check out MySpace and Facebook when they came on the scene. Now Facebook dominates.

But the lack of infrastructure was only one symptom of a larger problem. Friendster took money from a number of large venture capital firms very early on. They promptly filled the board with VC all-stars who had grand visions for Friendster's future, but little concern for the technical problems of its present. Within a few months, they replaced founder Jonathan Abrams with a series of apathetic CEOs.

Palm

Once upon a time, 'palm pilot' was a generic term for PDAs; such was Palm's early dominance of the field. Today, Palm is struggling to establish itself as the third- or fourth-hottest name in handheld devices after the iPhone and BlackBerry, and maybe Google Android.

Palm made any number of mistakes, but its decisive failure was letting innovation slip when its biggest growth market — smartphones — was starting to explode.

Palm's Treo was one of the first major smartphones with a colour touchscreen, Web browser, etc. But it was a beast. And as rivals made their phones slimmer and more sophisticated, Palm couldn't keep up. Then Apple introduced the revolutionary iPhone in 2007, and the Treo was toast.

The lesson: Even when you're a market leader, keep iterating and improving your product. Don't just make your next product better than your last one, but dream big, and make it better than anything your rivals could come up with.

Netscape

The rise of Netscape and the rise of the web were essentially the same thing. During the mid 90's, the browser held down well over 90% of the browser market. By 1998 that figure was under 70%, and plummeting fast. The company sold out to AOL that year; Netscape had all but disappeared by the turn of the century.

The damage was done, of course, by Microsoft and Internet Explorer. It might seem harsh to blame Netscape for losing out to the software giant — Microsoft's tactics were later ruled to be a violation of antitrust law. But Netscape did itself no favours in the browser wars, going tit-for-tat with Microsoft in an arms race for new features without worrying about web standards or basic functionality. In the process, Netscape alienated the tech-savvy demographic that a small-time company needs to compete against a giant like Microsoft.

If someone bigger and stronger decides to enter your market, you may need to radically alter your strategy. Don't pretend you can out-muscle them. Find your niche and shore it up.

(disclosure: Marc Andreesen is an investor in The Business Insider)

WebCrawler And Friends

WebCrawler was probably the first product that was basically the same species as the web search engines we know today, but we could have picked any number of services: Lycos, Excite, Infoseek. All of these launched in 1994, years before Google's founders even started thinking about the problem. Several briefly looked fairly dominant. Nobody uses any of them now.

The lesson here is almost too simple to be worth mentioning. Google thrashed all of these search engines because it was better. Before the amazing offices and insane perks, Google was simply two guys at Stanford who saw a better way to do search, and wrote a great algorithm to do it that way. People who used it found almost immediately that Google got them exactly what they were looking for more reliably than the alternatives.

Whether Google's methods should have been obvious or represent a brilliant insight is up for discussion. But either way, the moral is very straightforward: always be thinking about whether there is a better way to do what you do. You can be sure someone else is.

Tivo

TiVo was the early king of DVR, a technology that was, is, and will remain exciting and popular. After trouncing early competition from ReplayTV, TiVo became synonomous with the ability to automatically record television and watch it on-demand. Indeed, to this day many people use 'TiVoing' to refer to digital recording.

Unfortunately, very few of those people own any TiVo products, and TiVo doesn't get paid to be famous. TiVo established its early success making standalone DVR boxes. It was a great idea, but cable companies simply took the technology and built it into their proprietary cable boxes. TiVo has captured a tiny portion of that market, but the company never recovered from the irrelevance of DVR boxes. Over 30% of cable subscribers in the U.S. have DVR, yet TiVo has fewer than 3.5 million customers.

If your product is popular, but could very easily be merely a feature of someone else's, you have a problem. Find a way to stay relevant, or convince the makers of the uberproduct that the cheapest way to incorporate your technology is to buy you.

Saehan and Rio

Saehan started selling the first widely-available mp3 player in 1998; Rio followed with a more successful model later that year. By the time the iPod was introduced in 2001, the market was flooded with players. Three years later, the iPod had all but a tiny fraction of the market to itself.

Users liked the iPod's elegant, minimalist design, and simply being as big a company as Apple was a huge help. But most importantly, the iPod had iTunes, and starting in 2003, the iTunes music store. However neat a Creative player might have been, it wasn't compatible with iTunes. Even for users looking for a way to avoid Apple and its nasty DRM system, owning anything other than an iPod was simply inconvenient.

If you are selling a platform for content, it's incredibly difficult to compete with someone who can sell that content to users directly. If you can't do the same, get out of the way.

Betamax

Sony's Betamax has become a cliche for failed technology. More than any other product in this list — with the possible exception of Friendster — Beta is remembered as a punchline. It had already established itself when VHS entered the market, and it initially offered better picture quality than its rival.

Unfortunately, consumers proved to be more interested on recording length than resolution. Sony was forced to abandon its edge in quality to increase the capacity of its cartridges. Worse, Sony didn't predict the central importance of Hollywood movies and video rental. Its initial tape length of one-hour was unsuited to movies, and by the time it had gotten serious about rentals, VHS already dominated the market.

Consumers might have a different plan for your product than you do. Adjust your design to fit their needs, not your ideas about what the product should be.

Atari

Atari can boast both the first video game anyone has ever heard of (Pong) and the first video game console anyone ever bought (Atari 2600). Both were massive successes. The 2600 remains one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and came out six years before the next console of note (eight in North America).

The Nintendo Entertainment System was the first to take the crown away, but it didn't kill Atari; Atari had already committed suicide. Throughout the late '70s and early '80s, Atari pumped out games for the 2600, as well as an updated console in 1982. None of it, however, represented much forward progress. The games didn't get any better, and even the new console wasn't much of an upgrade. Though there were countless small time competing consoles, there was nothing like the arms race for ever better quality that has marked the past 20 years of gaming. Instead, Atari simply sat back and reaped the profits of what it had already accomplished.

Keep innovating. Especially if you are in the technology sector, you can't kid yourself that your product will stay appealing forever, or that serious competitors will never come along.

EverQuest

Ultima Online was really the first large scale massively-multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG), but EverQuest brought the phenomenon to mainstream attention and took a commanding hold over the market. While it generally kept its exact figures to itself, at its peak EverQuest had over 450,000 subscribers, and was the subject of myriad news articles and even academic research.

The trouble, however, was that EverQuest was just too damn hard and time consuming for the masses. Bringing an EverQuest character to the hightest levels took a massive amount of playing time. As a result, being a serious EverQuest player was a serious life decision, the sort of decision that most of humanity simply isn't willing to take.

World of Warcraft, on the other hand, is a breeze. Advancing in the new game isn't nearly as time consuming. EverQuest was modified to make it easier, but slowly, kicking and screaming. Meanwhile, users fled to the more accessible WoW, which was also widening the market rapidly. Today, there are more than 11 million WoW subscribers.

Sometimes your customers' needs won't sit well with you; what they want just isn't the sort of product you wanted to make. If you can afford to fail, stick to your guns. Otherwise, get with the program.

Kindle?

Visions of 'the paperless office' have been around for decades. Just about every future world ever depicted in fiction is heavy on screens and light on bound, paper books. And Amazon has had the e-reader market practically to itself for the past two years. Why shouldn't the Kindle prosper and thrive?

Well, maybe it will. Maybe the Apple Tablet will go the way of the CrunchPad, and no serious challenger will emerge.

But we sure are sceptical.

