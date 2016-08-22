A swanky London office used by Cisco and The London Metal Exchange still isn't safe -- and some tenants have moved out

Google Maps/Skitch The office is home to 300 Cisco staff.

Tenants of a large office block in London’s Moorgate district still can’t get back into their office.

Cisco, Tech City UK, The London Metal Exchange, and law firm Fox Williams, are among more than a dozen businesses that have been kicked out of 10 Finsbury Square, which is just nine months old.

The 10-storey property was closed on July 17 when a beam became loose on the fourth floor, which is occupied by Cisco.

Tenants were told that they should be able to move back in around early August but a spokesperson for 10 Finsbury Square has informed Business Insider that the building is still closed.

The London Metal Exchange has been forced to temporarily move its operations to a building in Chelmsford, Essex, where it’s had to resort to making trades over the phone as opposed to online, while government quango Tech City UK has relocated itself to Second Home — a space for creative entrepreneurs in East London.

A spokesperson for 10 Finsbury Square said:

“Following the structural issue identified on July 16, assessment and remedial works are ongoing by our contractor team and the steel beam above level 4 has been successfully reinstated. While our independent consultants have established that no further structural elements of the building have failed, they have advised that additional connections also need to be strengthened. Safety remains our top priority and the building is unlikely to reopen before the end of August while these essential works are undertaken. We are doing all that we can to reopen the building as soon as possible.”

