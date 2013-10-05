Analysts Say These Are The 10 Most Financially Disastrous Cars Sold In Europe

Wikimedia Commons Audi lost a lot of money on the unusual A2.

Despite the best efforts of automakers, some cars lose money.

A lot of money.

To find the “most loss making cars,” analysts at Wall Street research firm Bernstein Research crunched the numbers. They restricted their scope to Europe and the modern era, and the final results are rather surprising.

The analysts warn, “Don’t take these numbers too seriously,” explaining that their estimates “are obviously very, very approximate.”

But, they say, “we’ve tried to be reasonably systematic about it.”

The top 10 (ranked by total, not per unit, losses) are an eclectic lot, including the Bugatti Veyron (the world’s fastest production car) and the Audi A2 (small and economical, but not especially cheap).

Altogether, Bernstein estimates, these 10 lost about $US27.16 billion. The top spot goes to the Smart fortwo (between 1997 and 2006), which cost Mercedes about $US6,000 per car sold, for a total of $US4.6 billion.

Particularly stunning is the Veyron, which lost Bugatti (owned by Volkswagen) about $US6.25 million for every unit sold. But because so few of the cars reach customers (about 40 per year), it came in at number six on the list. A Bugatti spokesperson said “the quoted figures of Bernstein Research are not plausible.”

Here, to be taken with a grain of salt, are the top 10 European loss making cars. (Click to enlarge.)

