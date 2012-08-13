10 Female CEOs Who Earn More Than Most Male CEOs In The S&P 500

Mandi Woodruff, Vivian Giang
carol meyrowitz

Although women make up a fraction of high-level corporate positions, those who’ve earned a spot at the boardroom table pull in salaries that more than rival their male counterparts. 

In the last fiscal year, among male (481) and female (19) CEOs at the 500 largest companies in America, women earned a median compensation of $11.1 million, while men earned $9.8 million, according to a study conducted by NerdWallet.

That means women CEOs were paid 13 per cent more than men, though they made up just 16 per cent of corporate board positions.

We’ve included data for total compensation, salary, bonus, stock and options. Here’s a list of 10 top female earners at America’s biggest companies. Since the data is from 2011, former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is included in this list. New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer could make up to $25 million in base salary in bonus if she stays for five years.

10. Patricia Woertz, CEO of Archer Daniels Midland

Total Compensation: $11,079,862

Salary and Bonus: $1,540,712

Stock and Options: $9,688,181

CEO since: April 2006

Source: NerdWallet

9. Carol Meyrowitz, CEO of TJX Companies

Total Compensation: $11,087,649

Salary and Bonus: $1,320,000

Stock and Options: $708,954

CEO since: Jan 2007

Source: NerdWallet

8. Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox

Total Compensation: $12,902,607

Salary and Bonus: $1,100,000

Stock and Options: $7,500,106

CEO since: July 2009

Source: NerdWallet

7. Angela Braly, CEO of WellPoint

Total Compensation: $13,258,142

Salary and Bonus: $1,144,000

Stock and Options: $10,000,522

CEO since: June 2007

Source: NerdWallet

6. Ellen Kullman, CEO of DuPont

Total Compensation: $15,926,631

Salary and Bonus: $1,332,500

Stock and Options: $7,991,927

CEO since: January 2009

Source: NerdWallet

5. Carol Bartz, former CEO of Yahoo

Total Compensation: $16,369,535

Salary and Bonus: $735,025

Stock and Options: $12,015,587

CEO: Jan. 2009 - Sept. 2011

Note: Bartz left her CEO position with Yahoo in Sept. 2011. Former Googler Marissa Mayer is currently the company's CEO.

Source: NerdWallet

4. Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard

Total Compensation: $16,518,930

Salary and Bonus: $1

Stock and Options: $16,146,331

CEO since: Sept 2011

Source: NerdWallet

3. Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo

Total Compensation: $16,369,535

Salary and Bonus: $1,584,615

Stock and Options: $9,481,359

CEO: Jan. 2009 - Sept. 2011

Source: NerdWallet

2. Debra Cafaro, CEO of Ventas

Total Compensation: $18,498,83

Salary and Bonus: $915,000

Stock and Options: $14,525,000

CEO since: 1999

Source: NerdWallet

1. Irene Rosenfeld, CEO of Kraft

Total Compensation: $21,944,694

Salary and Bonus: $1,540,712

Stock and Options: $9,688,181

CEO since: June 2006

Source: NerdWallet

If you thought those women were powerful...

See how this 9-year-old became the hottest entreprenuer in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.