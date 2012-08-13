10 Female CEOs Who Earn More Than Most Male CEOs In The S&P 500

Although women make up a fraction of high-level corporate positions, those who’ve earned a spot at the boardroom table pull in salaries that more than rival their male counterparts.
In the last fiscal year, among male (481) and female (19) CEOs at the 500 largest companies in America, women earned a median compensation of $11.1 million, while men earned $9.8 million, according to a study conducted by NerdWallet.
That means women CEOs were paid 13 per cent more than men, though they made up just 16 per cent of corporate board positions.
We’ve included data for total compensation, salary, bonus, stock and options. Here’s a list of 10 top female earners at America’s biggest companies. Since the data is from 2011, former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is included in this list. New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer could make up to $25 million in base salary in bonus if she stays for five years.
Total Compensation: $11,079,862
Salary and Bonus: $1,540,712
Stock and Options: $9,688,181
CEO since: April 2006
Total Compensation: $11,087,649
Salary and Bonus: $1,320,000
Stock and Options: $708,954
CEO since: Jan 2007
Total Compensation: $12,902,607
Salary and Bonus: $1,100,000
Stock and Options: $7,500,106
CEO since: July 2009
Total Compensation: $13,258,142
Salary and Bonus: $1,144,000
Stock and Options: $10,000,522
CEO since: June 2007
Total Compensation: $15,926,631
Salary and Bonus: $1,332,500
Stock and Options: $7,991,927
CEO since: January 2009
Total Compensation: $16,369,535
Salary and Bonus: $735,025
Stock and Options: $12,015,587
CEO: Jan. 2009 - Sept. 2011
Note: Bartz left her CEO position with Yahoo in Sept. 2011. Former Googler Marissa Mayer is currently the company's CEO.
Total Compensation: $16,518,930
Salary and Bonus: $1
Stock and Options: $16,146,331
CEO since: Sept 2011
Total Compensation: $16,369,535
Salary and Bonus: $1,584,615
Stock and Options: $9,481,359
CEO: Jan. 2009 - Sept. 2011
Total Compensation: $18,498,83
Salary and Bonus: $915,000
Stock and Options: $14,525,000
CEO since: 1999
Total Compensation: $21,944,694
Salary and Bonus: $1,540,712
Stock and Options: $9,688,181
CEO since: June 2006
