10 Female CEOs Who Earn More Than Most Male CEOs In The S&P 500

Although women make up a fraction of high-level corporate positions, those who’ve earned a spot at the boardroom table pull in salaries that more than rival their male counterparts.



In the last fiscal year, among male (481) and female (19) CEOs at the 500 largest companies in America, women earned a median compensation of $11.1 million, while men earned $9.8 million, according to a study conducted by NerdWallet.

That means women CEOs were paid 13 per cent more than men, though they made up just 16 per cent of corporate board positions.

We’ve included data for total compensation, salary, bonus, stock and options. Here’s a list of 10 top female earners at America’s biggest companies. Since the data is from 2011, former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is included in this list. New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer could make up to $25 million in base salary in bonus if she stays for five years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.