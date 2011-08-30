The Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy Company via Inc.

From baby food to technology consulting, these female entrepreneurs have forged their way to the top.Rankings are based on the 2011 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies



Crystal Culbertson, Founder and CEO Vicky Thompson, President and CEO Valuation Management Group

Marietta, Ga. No. 22

2010 Revenue: $25.4 million

Three-Year Growth: 7,910% Vicky Thompson got into the appraisal business in 1993, but before that she worked for 18 years with Fleet Finance, where she ascended to vice president of operations before setting out to found Valuation Management Group in 2006. Thompson has said that she had to learn how to grow her business with little capital, but that the hard work has paid off. This year, her company was recognised by the Atlanta Business Chronicle with a Pacemaker Award as one of the city's outstanding businesses. Jan Adams, President and CEO JMA Solutions

Washington, D.C. No. 45

2010 Revenue: $6.6 million

Three-Year Growth: 4,317% Jan Adams didn't start out as an entrepreneur. For 24 years, the JMA Solutions founder served in the United States Air Force, travelling around the world in the process and engaging in high-level military talks with her counterparts in the Soviet Union. She retired, and founded JMA Solutions in 2005. Now she works to provide federal clients with the staff they need at a cost they can afford. Lisa Hufford, Founder and President Elizabeth Guezzale, Founder and President Cask

San Diego No. 57

2010 Revenue: $8.9 million

Three-Year Growth: 3,714% Though the federal government is now one of Cask's biggest clients, Elizabeth Guezzale didn't start the company with that in mind. She shifted the company's focus from private to government clients when the recession began and private sector opportunities made themselves scarce. Guezzale, who worked as an independent contractor before starting Cask in 2004, has said she encountered some gender bias after entering the IT field, but that any discrimination she faced only encouraged her to work harder. Anne Bahr, CEO Shazi Visram, Founder and CEO Veronica Edwards, President and CEO InGenesis Diversified Healthcare Solutions

San Antonio No. 126

2010 Revenue: $52 million

Three-Year Growth: 2,177% Veronica Edwards has long called San Antonio her hometown, and it's where she decided to start her telecommunications staffing company, InGenesis Diversified Healthcare Solutions shifting the company's focus to the healthcare industry later. A holder of degrees from three universities, Edwards was recognised in 2010 as an alumna of distinction by her undergraduate alma mater, the University of the Incarnate Word, also located in San Antonio. A director on a number of healthcare-related boards, Edwards still makes time to encourage high school students to pursue careers in the healthcare field. Christine Do, CEO Lisa Hogan, Owner and CEO Glevum Associates

Burlington, Mass. No. 141

2010 Revenue: $11.3 million

Three-Year Growth: 2,008% As owner and CEO of Glevum Associates, Lisa Hogan oversees the company's efforts to conduct social research in some of the world's most tumultuous regions. The company was given a grant recently by the federal government to undertake projects in Afghanistan. Glevum Associates uses techniques from the social sciences to provide information on regions around the globe, and has offices in Kabul and Baghdad, as well as Burlington and Gloucester, Mass. Read more at Inc.com Check out the Top 10 Internet Companies >

