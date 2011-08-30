The Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy Company via Inc.
Rankings are based on the 2011 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies
Valuation Management Group
Marietta, Ga.
No. 22
2010 Revenue: $25.4 million
Three-Year Growth: 7,910%
Vicky Thompson got into the appraisal business in 1993, but before that she worked for 18 years with Fleet Finance, where she ascended to vice president of operations before setting out to found Valuation Management Group in 2006. Thompson has said that she had to learn how to grow her business with little capital, but that the hard work has paid off. This year, her company was recognised by the Atlanta Business Chronicle with a Pacemaker Award as one of the city's outstanding businesses.
JMA Solutions
Washington, D.C.
No. 45
2010 Revenue: $6.6 million
Three-Year Growth: 4,317%
Jan Adams didn't start out as an entrepreneur. For 24 years, the JMA Solutions founder served in the United States Air Force, travelling around the world in the process and engaging in high-level military talks with her counterparts in the Soviet Union. She retired, and founded JMA Solutions in 2005. Now she works to provide federal clients with the staff they need at a cost they can afford.
Cask
San Diego
No. 57
2010 Revenue: $8.9 million
Three-Year Growth: 3,714%
Though the federal government is now one of Cask's biggest clients, Elizabeth Guezzale didn't start the company with that in mind. She shifted the company's focus from private to government clients when the recession began and private sector opportunities made themselves scarce. Guezzale, who worked as an independent contractor before starting Cask in 2004, has said she encountered some gender bias after entering the IT field, but that any discrimination she faced only encouraged her to work harder.
InGenesis Diversified Healthcare Solutions
San Antonio
No. 126
2010 Revenue: $52 million
Three-Year Growth: 2,177%
Veronica Edwards has long called San Antonio her hometown, and it's where she decided to start her telecommunications staffing company, InGenesis Diversified Healthcare Solutions shifting the company's focus to the healthcare industry later. A holder of degrees from three universities, Edwards was recognised in 2010 as an alumna of distinction by her undergraduate alma mater, the University of the Incarnate Word, also located in San Antonio. A director on a number of healthcare-related boards, Edwards still makes time to encourage high school students to pursue careers in the healthcare field.
Glevum Associates
Burlington, Mass.
No. 141
2010 Revenue: $11.3 million
Three-Year Growth: 2,008%
As owner and CEO of Glevum Associates, Lisa Hogan oversees the company's efforts to conduct social research in some of the world's most tumultuous regions. The company was given a grant recently by the federal government to undertake projects in Afghanistan. Glevum Associates uses techniques from the social sciences to provide information on regions around the globe, and has offices in Kabul and Baghdad, as well as Burlington and Gloucester, Mass.
