10 features in iOS 10 that business users will love

Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone and iPad, iOS 10, is now available and full of new features.

While it’s fun to play with the new iMessage app, there’s also new stuff for the people who use their iPhones and iPads for work and features for the IT people who manage fleets of devices for employees.

Until a couple of years ago, Apple had sort of ignored this class of users. But when iPad sales started to wane, it looked around and saw a massive market: enterprises.

It started signing partnerships to make its products more attractive to this group, including one with Cisco, announced a year ago.

So iOS 10 includes some features from its work with Cisco, as well as a few other things that improve it as a device for work.

Better WiFi connections as you roam around a corporate campus with your device: The connection won't drop or stall if it needs to switch WiFi networks. This only applies to WiFi networks built with Cisco gear, but Cisco is the largest supplier of WiFi. More bandwidth for business apps: IT managers can 'whitelist' the business apps installed on your phone. So when your co-workers in the next cubical are watching video or playing games, they won't overload the Cisco WiFi network. Your work app will get priority. Overall, an iOS 10 device on a Cisco WiFi network will be up to 8 times faster roaming, Cisco says, and have 90% fewer web browsing failures, up to 66% more reliable calling. For IT folks, it will reduce the 'management traffic overhead' on the WiFi network by half. Beyond working better with Cisco Wifi, third-party work apps that use the phone can tap into Apple's CallKit API for VoIP apps. That means that these apps will work like more like phone on the lock screen, recent calls list, and favourite contacts list. The IT department can also specify the default app to use for work related contacts and accounts. So it can be set up to use one app for work contacts, another for personal. IOS 10 can automatically transcribe voicemail messages, although this feature is rolling out slowly, not yet available to every user yet. Siri is coming to your work apps, too. App developers can tap into Siri for voice controls. This is expected to be added to some apps that are popular for workers like WeChat, WhatsApp, Slack, and Uber. When iOS 10 is used with a Mac, you can view whatever page you were looking at in your web browser on your phone/iPad. It's like taking your PC browser with you to a meeting. Just double click the home button and click the Safari button. With a Mac, your iOS 10 device can access files on your desktop and in your documents folder, though iCloud Drive. You will need to set this up on both devices. It basically sends your files to iCloud, so be sure you have enough iCloud storage for this if you use it. The email app did not get a huge overhaul but did get one nice new feature: You can now filter email messages by read, unread, flagged, attachments, and VIP. Click on the search box to bring up the menu.

